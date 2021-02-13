Three individuals were shot Saturday evening at the 2000 block of East 1100 Road, according to the Lawrence Kansas Community and Police Scanner.
According to Jenn Hethcoat, Public Information Officer, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 6:22 p.m., and investigated the scene.
"Upon arrival deputies found three individuals with apparent gunshot wounds: one individual was dead when deputies arrived, two other individuals were transported to area hospitals with life threatening injuries," Hethcoat told the Kansan.
One of the two adult males being treated for injuries from the shooting died overnight from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Hethcoat Sunday morning. The individual that died at the scene was also an adult male.
The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public at this time. The Kansan has requested additional information from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Fire Medical.
This is a developing story.