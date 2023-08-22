Editor's note: The Kansan has compiled a list of resources that will help you pay rent, have food, find health insurance and keep your pet during times of financial or personal hardship.
These services range from direct financial assistance, to skill-building programs; although some of the resources are not exclusive to low-income students, we still found them valuable to share.
Housing, utilities and pets
Tenants in Douglas County can get up to $1,500 in rent assistance from the Housing Stabilization Collaborative lottery program.
Additionally, Douglas County residents can get up to $600 in utilities assistance (from Jan. 1 to May 31). Warm Hearts, the charity providing the assistance, will determine eligibility based on federal income guidelines.
The Kansas Department for Children and Families provides utilities assistance for individuals and families whose gross income is within 150% of the poverty level.
More information is available from the Kansas Corporation Commission on how to start a payment plan with your utility company during cold months (November through end of March) and what to do if you can’t pay your bill.
For pet retention assistance, residents can check the Lawrence Humane Society website, which offers short-term support for those experiencing hardship, which includes deposit assistance, pet supplies (food, crates and collars), spay or neuter surgeries, and vaccinations.
Food
Students can get food stamps from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Students can qualify through a range of criteria, including working 20 paid hours a week or simply participating in a federal work-study program. Non-U.S. citizens who are legally present in the U.S. may qualify. Check out SNAP Kansas for specific information.
On campus, students can also go to the Campus Cupboard twice a week to get food as well as kitchen and hygiene items. How much food students can get is decided by a point system, with 15 points for each visit. Students can get more points by bringing a reusable bag.
The Campus Cupboard is located on level four (the main floor) of the Kansas Union in suite 400. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details about hours during the breaks can be found on the Student Support page for the University.
Just Food provides food at 1000 E. 11th St. Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can also view the calendar for the Cruising Cupboard’s locations and times, a van that goes around Douglas County to distribute food.
Just Food offers a delivery option for those who are far away from its locations, people with disabilities and people who are home-bound. Just Food also offers free kitchen supplies for Douglas County residents who are in need. Bring identification for all household members (e.g. state ID) to prove your household size when you go to Just Food for the first time.
Ecumenical Campus Ministries holds a donation-based, vegan-meal lunch every Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. when classes are in session at 1204 Oread Avenue.
Health Insurance
The Marketplace is a service offered by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and designed to help people find affordable health coverage. The Marketplace is a product of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
To qualify for the marketplace premium tax credit, you must be ineligible for Medicare or Medicaid and must file a tax return for the year you receive the marketplace. Those who are married must file jointly even if only one individual is buying a plan. Those who are non-citizens but are legally present in the U.S. may meet eligibility criteria.
Although the Marketplace has financial requirements for providing premium tax credit (Money that pays some or all of the insurance bill depending on your plan), virtually anyone can buy medical, dental or vision insurance through the Marketplace.
Although you can apply for marketplace coverage at any time, there is an enrollment period for selecting a plan that takes place between November and January. Additionally, you can qualify for a special enrollment period if you experience a life change, such as losing insurance you had through employment, moving and changing marital status.
Generally, you will qualify for a special enrollment period if you lose health coverage. You can find out if you’re eligible simply by submitting an application, which can be done at any time.
Marketplace representatives are available 24/7 to answer questions at 1-800-318-2596.
Legal help with landlords
If you’re a student at the University and you’re getting evicted or are facing any problem with your landlord, talk to KU Legal Services for Students. LSS will give you advice and may represent you in court in situations involving tenant-landlord conflicts.
KU Legal Services also has a comprehensive guide on legal resources.
You can also reach out to the Housing and Credit Counseling Inc., a non-profit supported by United Way and the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner, for tenant-landlord advice.
Renters can file complaints at city, state or federal levels. You can find contact information on the housing law enforcement agencies on the City of Lawrence website.
Clothes
The Professional House of Garments (P.H.O.G.) in Summerfield Hall (Room 206) provides students with professional attire for interviews, careers fairs and work-place settings. Students can keep items that they take. The closet is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bellard Pantry Center on 708 Elm St. provides food, clothing, household basics and a professional closet. The pantry is available by appointment only between from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 785-842-0729 to make an appointment.
Notable campus resources
KU's Emergency Aid Network: Students can apply for $500 or less in emergency funds. Recurring payments (e.g., rent and utilities) or tuition are not considered emergencies. Only unforeseen events are (e.g., medical bills and car repairs). Students can also find more resources on the KU Emergency Aid Network website.
Student Money Management Service: helps students with financial decisions.
Student Support and Case Management: assist students experiencing challenges on campus.