Speedy trial rights may be suspended in Kansas as courts work to process cases that have been filed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate Judiciary Committee considered SB57 in a hearing on Feb. 23. If approved, the bill would suspend and eliminate statutory trial rights until May 1, 2024, in all criminal cases filed before this date. A similar bill is being considered in the House of Representatives.
In Kansas, statutory speedy trial rights require a defendant to be tried within 150 days of being in custody. If not in custody, a defendant must be tried in 180 days.
COVID-19 largely brought jury trials to a standstill, with the safety of jurors and defendants in question at risk. This is the primary reason the senate is considering the bill.
“When we visit with our chief judges across the state, they report no significant case backlog in any area except for jury trials,” said Shawn Jurgensen, representative of the judicial branch and special counsel to Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We are for the most part current except for jury trials.”
While some jury trials have occurred since March, many counties have had problems getting jurors to show up to jury duty.
“In Abilene, they wanted to conduct jury trials, so they sent out jury summons to their district,” Jurgensen said. “Approximately 550 members of that community wrote back and contacted the court and said 'we’re not coming in. We don’t feel safe enough to come in.' One gentlemen even said 'if you force me to come in, I’m going to sue you.'”
This is part of a larger infrastructure problem brought on by the pandemic. Courts have had to update their courtrooms with proper equipment for the safety of those present, while also moving more proceedings online.
“Going forward, jury trials will look very different,” Jurgensen said. “They will move slower, and the jury trial plans include appropriate physical distancing, these barriers or shields, because some Kansas courtrooms are just too small.”
Counties are also encouraged to look for outside facilities to hold jury trials. Riley County in Manhattan has used a local movie theater to hold a jury trial.
The suspension of speedy trial rights would give courts more time to process the backlog of cases, though there is some debate on the deadline set and if it is appropriate.
“For us to set it into law, we need to know, is three years even realistic?” Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Republican from Louisburg, Kansas said.
The judicial branch and legislation are working to balance protection of constitutional rights with the realities of the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the justice system.
“We are very sensitive to the defendant’s right to a speedy trial,” Chief Judge Glenn Braun of the 23rd Judicial District said in his presentation to the committee. “We understand it and appreciate it and are working diligently to make sure that right is protected.”
The bill will be heard again later this week, though the date of the hearing is not yet set.