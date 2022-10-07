Actor Rob Riggle will join the cast of ESPN’s College Gameday tomorrow outside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the show’s Twitter account announced Friday afternoon.
🚨 GUEST PICKER ALERT 🚨Kansas alum @RobRiggle is joining us LIVE from Lawrence tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/WYptQrKD2F— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2022
Riggle, a KU alum, joins a long list of celebrity guests to join the ESPN show, which first started traveling to schools in 1993, and make their picks on Saturday’s college football matchups.
The “21 Jump Street” star is an avid fan of KU sports teams, recently hosting last year’s Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse.
Riggle graduated from the University with a degree in theater and film in 1992, and the University honored him with the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award for his career in television and film, his enthusiasm for KU sports, and serving 23 years in the Marine Corps.
On campus, Riggle was a member of the ROTC and the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.