The CEO of Susan G. Komen Kansas and Western Missouri, an organization fighting against breast cancer, Erica Terry, will join the University of Kansas as director of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics beginning Oct. 4, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced in a statement Thursday Aug. 26.
Bill Lacy, the outgoing director of the Dole, announced his retirement after 17 years of leading the Institute.
Terry, a KU alumna, earned her degree in political science and participated in the University’s Washington D.C. internship program.
“Erica stood out because of her diverse experience in civic leadership,” Girod said in the news release. “Additionally, she believes, now more than ever, the Dole Institute can serve as a pillar for KU to foster discussions around contemporary issues and ignite passion around the importance of public service.”
Terry has served as the senior director for membership and corporate partnerships at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Arts, the development director for Saint Luke’s East Hospital and the director for LIVESTRONG experience with Sporting Kansas City.
Terry also worked for KU Endowment from 2010 to 2011 as an assistant development director for the Institute for Advancing Medical Innovation. Before that, she directed cancer communications for the KU Cancer Center.
“It is always exciting to bring new leaders like Erica to our university,” Girod said. “I am confident the Dole Institute is in good hands under her leadership.”