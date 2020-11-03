TOPEKA — U.S. Representative Roger Marshall, a Republican, won the U.S. Senate race, defeating Democrat Barbara Bollier.
Marshall will fill the seat previously held by Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican, since 1997.
The Associated Press called the race for Marshall around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Marshall was leading with 52% of the vote with nearly 75% of precincts reporting, according to the Kansas Secretary of State.
Cheers erupted in the Cyrus Hotel ballroom in Topeka at the Kansas GOP watch party as the race was called. Marshall attended the event and spoke to a room full of supporters.
“We are not Kansans first; we are Americans first,” Marshall said after learning he won. “[We] are committed to fight for you Americans so you can have the same shot at the American dream that we did.”
Bollier conceded the race at her election night watch party at the Overland Park Convention Center late Tuesday night. She said she called Marshall to congratulate him on his victory.
“Of course, this wasn’t the finale we hoped for,” Bollier said. “But at a time of deep national cynicism — when faith in our democratic institutions hangs by a thread — I consider it a sacred, patriotic duty to accept tonight’s outcome.”