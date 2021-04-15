A lack of open conversation early in the semester has led to roommate conflicts for University of Kansas students. KU Housing tries to help students avoid these issues, a staff member said, but sometimes a living environment can still become hostile.
Jacque McKenna, KU’s Associate Director for Housing and Administration, said living environments have a huge impact on students. In a new roommate environment, it can be uncomfortable to bring up controversial topics early in the semester. McKenna said housing encourages students to discuss awkward topics with their roommates before they become an issue.
“If it’s an awkward topic or question, if you are feeling like that, are you really going to ever bring it up to your roommate?” McKenna said. “[Human] nature is kind of to avoid things, so while it is awkward to talk about it, imagine how much more awkward it is when you’re frustrated with your roommate.”
Isabelle Finzen, a former KU student from Overland Park, Kansas, said that her first college roommate arrangement, before she transferred to KU, was hostile. Finzen and her roommates did not discuss the awkward roommate topics together early on in the semester, and the conflict that resulted emphasized the importance of communication, Finzen said.
“Having that patience and having really open communication like, ‘hey these are some of my expectations. Please let me know if I am doing something wrong,’ is important,” Finzen said. “Just making sure that all of the tension topics, I guess you could say, are brought upfront because otherwise, everyone gets frustrated.”
Finzen decided to live alone when she transferred to KU and she enjoyed it but said she prefers living with roommates.
KU sophomore, Kyndall Russell, decided she wanted to live with roommates as well and chose the Stouffer Apartments’ six-person housing option her freshman year. Like Finzen, her first-year experience was problematic.
“My roommates did not speak to me and used passive-aggressive tactics to get their message across, such as leaving notes on my door or notes around the kitchen and on the washer and dryer,” Russell said.
Russell said that most of the issues were due to a lack of communication and general unfriendliness.
“Everyone is trying to find their place and fit in and it’s really an identity crisis freshman year,” Russell said. “You might be living with someone and think everything is cool the first two weeks and suddenly in October they switch and are acting like someone else, and you have to get to know them all over again.”
The random selection worked better for Russell for the 2020-2021 year, but she is still nervous about next year’s random roommate selection.
Finzen said that conflicts with roommates can be avoided, but it takes mindful discussion. A roommate needs to bring up their concerns, explain how they feel but in a respectful way.
“If there is something going on, just communicate with the other person, but in a way that does not put them on a defensive [side],” Finzen said. “Bring it up in a kind manner and then be willing to compromise. You can’t expect the other person to be the one to change everything.”
Jacob Lentin, a junior from St. Louis, Missouri, decided to forego on-campus living this year and instead chose to live in a house near campus with friends. Lentin said he has enjoyed his housing choice and the positive environment that came out of living with friends.
“Every day I’ll come home from [architecture] studio, or whatever I’m doing, and there is always something new going on, and I love that,” Lentin said. “We always hang out together, doing nothing, hanging out and relaxing and it’s a good time and a good environment.”
In the house, each person has their own space, Lentin said, unlike some dorm rooms. In college, when there is proactive communication and each person takes on their responsibilities, the living situation is positive, Lentin said.
“Everybody is different, and we all have our different schedules, but at the end of the day we all clean up our own stuff,” Lentin said. “It’s kind of a responsibility thing.”
KU housing, despite the pandemic, has offered room changes to students if they are unsatisfied with their current living arrangements. This year, housing no longer moves students into occupied spaces for safety reasons, McKenna said.
The only situation where a student moves into an occupied space is if they request to move in with a friend. Housing then helps mediate the room change and makes sure both students are in agreement.
“COVID greatly impacted movement and student’s ability to move, and we have to be mindful of it because we did do entry testing at the beginning of the semester, but even though a person tested negative in August, it doesn’t necessarily mean they still don’t have COVID,” McKenna said.
KU Housing has yet to release the handbook for the 2021-2022 school year. Once the handbook is uploaded to the housing website, students will know if or how protocols will change regarding COVID-19 moving into the fall semester.