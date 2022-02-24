The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken an emotional toll on Ukrainian faculty members and students at the University of Kansas.
Early Thursday morning, Russian forces invaded Ukraine in full-scale, according to CBS news. Since last week, the situation in Ukraine has been escalating rapidly, with indications of possible Russian invasion.
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia dates back to 2014, mainly in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, according to Vox News.
Vitaly Chernetsky, a Ukrainian-American professor of Slavic languages & literatures at KU, said he had several family members currently struggling in Ukraine.
“This is not anything anyone had ever imagined would be possible,” Chernetsky said. “People are trying to stay calm and not to panic.”
The Slavic and Eurasian Languages & Literatures department held a meeting today to address the emotional tragedy for Ukrainian faculty members teaching at the department.
Mykola Hordiichuk, a Ukrainian student at the University, said he felt disturbed but is trying to stay calm.
“I thought that it wasn’t going to be serious,” Hordiichuk said. “I couldn’t predict a full-war mode.”
Initially, Hordiichuk felt misinformed by the news, but he was surprised to find out the invasion was actually happening.
“At that point, you start realizing this stuff is real, and it is not somebody making this up,” Hordiichuk said.
Hordiichuk’s parents still hide in a basement in Uman, Cherkassy region.
“Some of my relatives started really panicking,” Hordiichuk said. “[My parents] weren’t ready for this.”
Hordiichuk encouraged people to follow information released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, as well as other government sources.
The University campus has been supportive of Hordiichuk, he said.
“A lot of my professors tried to talk to me and offered their condolences,” Hordiichuk said.
Sarah Crawford-Parker, director of University Honors Program, sent a message to the University Honors community on Thursday, addressing the traumatic impact on Ukrainian students, faculty and staff.
“Closely and with intense concern, we are watching events unfold in Ukraine,” Crawford-Parker said. “The University Honors Program is intended to be a space of stability and support. Turn to us now and at any moment of volatility or stress. We are here to listen, to console, and to help.”
Irina Smirnova, a Ukrainian associate professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is despicable.
“It is incomprehensible that in our time one country is forcing itself on a sovereign country, to satisfy the imperial ambitions of its dictator,” Smirnova said. “It seems like a bad bad dream.”
Smirnova said she has been receiving support messages from other faculty members at the University.
“I am scared for my mom and friends and all the people in Ukraine who are in terrible danger,” Smirnova said.
Chernetsky encouraged people who have resources to donate to American charities providing emergency aid to Ukrainians.
“If you know somebody who has Ukrainian ties, please reach out to them and make them feel less alone,” Chernetsky said. “Please think of us and not let us feel abandoned and forgotten.”