The Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC) showcases survivor art installation aimed at dismantling myths about sexual assault.
The SAPEC is displaying the “What Were You Wearing?” art exhibit in the Kansas Union Gallery until noon Oct. 28. When the project was originally displayed at KU in 2017, it gained national and international media attention.
“It went viral, and now it has been recreated in well over 5,000 universities and community programs and public settings on six continents,” Director of SAPEC Jen Brockman said.
The art installation displays clothing replicating those worn by survivors of sexual assault at the time of their attack. SAPEC worked with partnering organizations, such as the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity and received clothing donations for the installation.
Each outfit is accompanied by a description of the clothing and the story of the survivor. Brockman collected interviews, with the consent of the survivors, all of whom were university students.
One of the descriptions reads:
“I was wearing jeans and a T-shirt. A month later, again, jeans and a T-shirt. I haven’t been able to wear jeans since.”
The exhibit has been updated with more interactive features, such as cabinets and doors that visitors can move. The exhibit highlights this myth by showing that anyone can be sexually assaulted in anything and what they were wearing was not a factor or cause of the attack.
“This installation helps to really pinpoint that narrative and the myths around that narrative and challenges folks on that belief structure and why they have that belief structure,” Brockman said.
The first version of the exhibit opened at the University of Arkansas in 2014, after Brockman and colleague Dr. Mary Wyandt-Hiebert were inspired by the 2005 poem “What Was I Wearing?” by Mary Simmerling. The poem describes the sexual assault of the poet and aims to demystify the assumption of clothing in relation to sexual assault and is also on display at the KU installation.
The current version of the KU exhibit was meant to open in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The installation opened at the beginning of Oct. 2022 for the start of Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month.
Due to this exhibit's graphic content and subject, viewer discretion is advised, and resources are available through SAPEC for those seeking it.