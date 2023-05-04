The University of Kansas Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC) asked students to wear denim for sexual violence survivors on Wednesday, April 26; students were more than happy to help.
In observance of Denim Day, a sexual violence and prevention campaign, SAPEC encouraged students and staff to not only wear denim but to write why they wore denim on an interactive display as well.
From 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside of the Kansas Union, students stopped by the SAPEC table and wrote affirmations to sexual violence survivors on squares of denim and put them on display. SAPEC also gave students who stopped by a free shirt with a peach illustration that read, “I ask the cutie before I touch the booty.”
The denim squares on display had messages such as “You are loved” and “I am here for you.”
The tabling event for denim day was brought to fruition by senior political science major Jami Jacobs; this semester, Jacobs is taking an internship course with SAPEC. Denim Day was Jacobs’ project for the class.
Jacobs said that Denim Day is “important to bring to KU as a part of sexual assault awareness month just to give more visibility to survivors, letting them know that they’re supported by not only faculty but fellow students.”
Jacobs first reached out to all of the academic departments at the University of Kansas and asked staff to write affirmations. The staff that she contacted filled up the display.
After the positive response from staff, Jacobs decided to table to have students show their support to survivors as well.
Among the students that stopped by was Tess Tappan, a freshman political science major. Tappan said that she supported Denim Day because she knows survivors of sexual violence personally and has been frustrated with the lack of change in the issue.
“Denim Day is really important because we’re showing up and showing survivors that they’re not alone,” Tappan said.
History of Denim Day
According to Denim Day’s website, Denim Day has been observed by women who stand in solidarity with sexual violence survivors since the 1990s.
The campaign began when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction stating that the survivor’s jeans were tight and she might have helped her attacker take them off.
After the ruling, women in the Italian Parliament went to work in denim to stand with the survivor.
After the Italian women protested the ruling through denim, Peace Over Violence developed Denim Day into an international movement. Denim Day has been observed on the third Wednesday in April since the 1990s, making it the longest-running sexual violence and prevention campaign in history.