Sexual Assault Awareness Month kicked off at the beginning of April at the University of Kansas with the theme “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces,” intended to raise awareness of the fact that sexual assault, harassment and abuse can also happen on online platforms, not just through physical contact.
Jen Brockman, director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center, said that the educational programs start the awareness conversation on campus. These programs include ‘Jayhawks Give a Flock,’ ‘Consent @ KU,’ ‘Sex, Drugs and Alcohol’ and ‘Sexual Violence Recognition and Response.’
“SAPEC provides primary education for sexual violence, intimitate partner violence and stalking,” Brockman said. “We work with both undergrad and graduate students in a variety of education based programs."
According to their website, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center at KU “promotes social change and the elimination of sexual violence through prevention education, inclusive programming, and campus wide collaboration.”
SAPEC has been involved in events planned for SAAM 2021, including a screening of the film “Sisters Rising,” sexual assault awareness flags displayed on the Watson Library Lawn and the online gallery “What Were You Wearing?.”
The “What Were You Wearing?” gallery consisted of illustrated stories from KU students talking about what they were wearing when they were sexually assaulted.
“I was wearing an oversized pink, fuzzy sweater and navy pajama shorts,” one KU student wrote. “He was tall, strong and drunk and refused to take no for an answer. I’ve never felt safe on campus again.These experiences have made me feel like I have no value to anyone outside being an object.”
In 2019, a survey conducted by the Association of American Universities found that about 26% of undergraduate women at KU reported being sexually assaulted.
Brockman spoke about the importance of consent, whether it involves physical interaction, showing or being shown sexual images or taking pictures involving sexual interaction.
“One of the hurdles that we often see is application when alcohol and drugs are involved,” Brockman said.
According to a study conducted by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, 13% of all college students experience sexual assault either by physical force or being incapacitated.
Brockman said that SAPEC works with Campus Assistance Resource and Education and its coordinator to provide a safe haven for survivors of sexual assault at KU.
Merrill Evans, the CARE coordinator, said that CARE services focus on the healing process that follows a traumatic experience such as sexual violence.
“The CARE Coordinator provides free and confidential services to students who have been impacted by gender-based violence,” Evans said in an email to the Kansan. “Services include supportive measures, academic support and housing relocation, emotional support and advocacy during reporting processes, both criminal and KU’s Title IX office, assistance accessing post assault medical care and individualized emotional support.”
Evans said that CARE works directly with survivors and provides resources that will help them with their mental health needs based on their specific experience.
SAPEC has planned a “Take Back the Night” event hosted by the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center to wrap up SAAM 2021. The virtual event is scheduled for April 29th at 7 p.m. and will serve as a space to honor survivors of sexual abuse.
“We bring in artists to campus and they perform music and everything that they perform and what their messaging is, ties into consent, boundaries and prosocial sex positive norms,” Brockman said.
Brockman said that SAPEC’s social media presence has always existed as a way to connect with students. She said having that existing foundation on social media has helped SAPEC connect with more survivors since the pandemic began.
“What we hear from KU students is that they are ready and hungry for those higher-level conversations, which are digging into the nuances, for them to be able to honor their partners spaces and engage in a sex positive and responsible consensual ways,” Brockman said.
Evans said that there are several resources available to students that they might not be aware of.
“Here in Douglas County, we have The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center that provides 24/7 support through their hotline,” Evans said. “They also provide counseling, advocacy and response and education.”
Other resources include the Willow Domestic Violence Center, Counseling & Psychological Services at KU, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and the National Sexual Assault Hotline.
Students can also reach out to SAPEC or to CARE coordinator Evans for assistance.
SAPEC encourages students to get involved by volunteering at SAPEC, learning more about consent, participating in the educational programs and following them on social media to help bring awareness to others.