In a room packed with people dressed in colorful traditional South Asian clothes, many University of Kansas students participated in Raas-Garba and Bollywood dancing on Friday, October 21.
The South Asian Student Association celebrated Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival that honors the Goddess Durga, by hosting a Garba night for KU students. Gujaratis celebrate by dancing to embrace divine femininity in the goddess’ honor.
“[In Garba], people dance in a circle to symbolize the cycle of birth, life, death and rebirth believed in Hinduism,” senior Anagha Anantharaman, co-president of SASA, said. “Raas is done with sticks called dandiya and rotating partners.”
According to Anantharaman, the event is highly anticipated every year for SASA. It allows KU students of various backgrounds to come together and celebrate Navratri.
“It was very high-energy,” Anantharaman said. “There was Gujarati folk music playing through the speakers, samosas being served and colorful outfits everywhere.”
Anatharaman also said that SASA’s goal is to bring awareness and appreciation for South Asian culture to KU students and the Lawrence community. Junior Nirali Patel, co-president of SASA, said that events like Garba night build a large place of belonging for many people.
“Community builds bonds, and I think creating an inclusive and strong environment for South Asians at KU is really important in order for people to create their own communities and friendships here at school,” Patel said.
After the event, Patel said that many students had thanked her for making the event possible because they could finally meet people who remind them of home.
“I can’t imagine how scary it is to move to a different country without having a sense of familiarity, so I am really happy with the fact that we were able to make the international and South Asian students feel more at home,” Patel said.
Patel added that she looked up to her dad as inspiration because he had been hosting Garba events for over a decade.
“I saw the power in building a community my dad was able to carry on,” Patel said. “This was the perfect year to host larger cultural events for KU students, and I wanted to jump in at the right opportunity to make sure I could make that community feeling happen.”