Alessia Roark, the University of Kansas’ Student Body Vice President, announced on Monday that she was withdrawing from the primary race against incumbent state representative Barbara Ballard.
The Kansan previously reported that Roark, a senior, had entered the race with the goal to bring a younger voice to the state legislature. In her statement withdrawing from the race, she said that she believed her time would be better spent focusing on her duties as SBVP and as a student at KU.
“I plan to continue to advocate for the issues important to me through my role as Student Body Vice President,” she said. “I sought the office of State Representative to amplify youth voices in the State Legislature, but I realize now that this is best served by amplification of those voices through our Student Senate and by creating better partnerships for political advocacy with our Lawrence Representatives.”
Roark also said in the statement that she planned to continue to support the Vote No campaign surrounding the abortion amendment vote scheduled for the August 2 primary.
“Student and youth voters are the future of the state of Kansas, and we will NOT tolerate our state becoming a haven of prejudice and state austerity which seeks to increase inequities in our communities,” she said in the statement.
The withdrawal means that the only major issue scheduled to be voted on during the August 2 primary is the abortion amendment vote.
The deadline to register for this election is June 12. You can find information about registering to vote here and information about absentee ballots in Douglas County here. You do not need to be registered with a political party to be eligible to vote on the abortion amendment.