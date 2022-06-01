Alessia Roark, KU’s current Student Body Vice President, has filed to run against incumbent state Rep. Barbara Ballard in the 2022 primary elections for state representative.
Roark, a current senior, said in an interview with the Kansan that the reason she’s running has nothing to do with the incumbent, but rather from a desire to bring a younger voice to the legislature.
“I just have, through the lens of my position as Student Body Vice President, seen the impact the state legislature has on the conversation as to where Kansas is going,” Roark said. “And I think especially as more students our age are leaving Kansas due to social and economic issues in our state, I think it's time for a younger voice to come into the legislature.”
Roark originally filed to run in the 43rd district against state Rep. Mike Amyx, but because of redistricting and where Roark filed from, she is now running in the 44th district against Ballard.
Roark, who has not formally announced her campaign yet, said that she planned to run a campaign framed around several major issues important to her, such as education funding and the Vote No campaign, concerning the upcoming abortion amendment vote.
“It's going to be framed around higher education issues in Kansas, as well as the rest of our education funding,” Roark said. “It's going to be based on queer and trans rights. As a trans woman, I want to ensure that Kansas stays a place where queer and trans people can live in a fairly equal environment without discrimination.”
If elected, Roark would be holding two elected positions at the same time. Roark said that she would be able to balance both jobs because both were part-time.
“One of the things is I would probably become a part time student,” Roark said. “You’re only required [to take] six hours to be employed by the Student Senate, so I could take part time classes [at KU], work as the student body vice president, and the legislative position in the Kansas Legislature is also a part time position. Really, it would just me be doing what I would consider full time work and then a couple of classes on top."
For her part, Ballard said in an interview that although she had only been challenged in the primary once before, she took every challenge seriously.
“When somebody wants to run you have to take it seriously,” Ballard said. “Yes, you have an opponent, but it's my job to make sure people know exactly what I've done and I think my constituents know [or] I wouldn't have been elected so many times if they did not know what I can do.”
Ballard, who is the longest serving state representative in the state of Kansas, also said that she felt connected to her constituents, namely because of all the campaigning she did in the off years, talking with her constituents to learn what they wanted to change in the state legislature.
“Campaigning is something that I do, kind of like all the time,” Ballard said. “I'll just campaign because even when I don't have an opponent, I'm out campaigning, making sure that people know that I'm still there for them and also to just talk with them about issues that they may be concerned about, because then that makes me a better legislator.”
The primary, which is scheduled for Aug. 2, will contain various primaries for statewide and local elections, as well as the Kansas Abortion Amendment, a referendum to add an amendment to Kansas’s constitution saying that there is no constitutional right to abortion.
The deadline to register for this election is June 12. You can find information about registering to vote here and information about absentee ballots in Douglas County here.