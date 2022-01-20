After storms last week covered the University of Kansas campus with snow, some students living at scholarship halls said various sidewalks and staircases weren't properly cleared.
Students at the University started moving back in for the spring semester early on Jan. 15.
While residence halls at Daisy Hill had at least one vehicle maintaining nearby streets and sidewalks, some scholarship hall students said they were shocked to find that the sidewalks leading to their halls were not cleared until later that afternoon.
Streets, sidewalks and staircases in the scholarship hall area remained slippery until the evening of Jan. 17 due to the accumulation of ice and snow.
“We recognize that we weren’t as thorough as we wanted to be on this snow event in all areas,” KU Facilities Director Shawn Harding said in an email to the Kansan.
Facilities did not expect snow and ice to last until Monday, Harding said.
“We also overestimated the effect the Sunday and Monday high temperatures would have on the snow melt,” Harding said.
Xochitl Fernandez and Victoria Requenes, two sophomores from Kansas City studying elementary education and secondary education, respectively, said they moved back to campus on Jan. 16.
While Fernandez had a smooth experience moving back into her hall, Requenes said parking was extremely challenging.
“The parking lots in front of Margaret Amini were very icy and slushy,” Requenes said. “You could tell that nobody had cleaned them.”
K.K. Amini and Margaret Amini are both located down the hill near Jayhawk Boulevard.
The campus has become inaccessible for students with disabilities due to insufficient snow removal, Requenes said.
“[It is] not really accessible, unless they get a ride somewhere, which is kind of hard,” Requenes said.
Fernandez and Requenes said they were scared of going to class next week after almost slipping a few times walking down to the scholarship halls.
“That hill is also dangerous during the winter because it's also very slippery,” Fernandez said.
While at least one vehicle was removing snow in Daisy Hill on Saturday afternoon, some scholarship hall students said they didn’t witness any in their area.
“It's really unfair because in Daisy Hill, clearly, you can see that there's people around actually cleaning and putting salt around so that it's more accessible for them,” Requenes said.
It has been difficult for scholarship hall residents to resume their daily activities after coming back for this semester, Requenes said. She tried to take out the trash yesterday and was shocked to find the entirety of K.K. Amini’s back street covered with ice.
Requenes said she was concerned about having to face the same problems again this semester as Lawrence expects more snow in January.
KU Student Housing directed the Kansan to contact KU Facilities and provided no further comment.
Students can contact KU Facilities whenever they see areas that need attention at 785-864-4770.
“We recognize the need to be more thorough in these areas and students should expect better service in the future,” Harding said.