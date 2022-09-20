The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) at the University of Kansas is one step closer to finding a new vice provost.
Makini King, the first of four candidates for the position, will present her philosophy on diversity and inclusion in higher education from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Kansas Union Big 12 Room.
According to a University news release, King currently works as the assistant vice chancellor for the Division of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She was the director of diversity and inclusion initiatives at UMKC for six years, and is also a licensed psychologist.
Three more presentations on Sept. 23, 28 and Oct. 3 will follow King’s. According to the news release, each candidate’s name will be announced two days before their respective presentation.
Feedback from faculty, staff and students on each candidate is encouraged. Following the visit from King, a survey on her presentation can be completed. This survey must be completed by 5 p.m. Sept. 23. A recording of the presentation available the morning after, along with further information, can be found on the search website.
The presentation can also be livestreamed here, with the passcode 921666.
Nicole Hodges Persley, the current interim vice provost of the DEIB office, is the second candidate. She will present this Friday.