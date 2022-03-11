This story is a part of ongoing coverage of the Kansan’s funding and a dispute between the Kansan and the Student Senate. Editor-in-Chief Paul Samberg, Managing Editor Caroline McCone and Abby Shepherd, the Kansan’s news editor, did not report or edit this article. To learn more about the Kansan’s policy of conflict of interest, read the Kansan’s policy and guidelines.
The University of Kansas’ student government may pursue action this month that could provide a pathway for it to pull all of its funding from the University Daily Kansan, which makes up half of the paper’s total budget, after one of the paper’s staffers alleged its general manager harassed him.
The newspaper has been a focal point as the Student Senate has gone through its annual fee review process. Senators are weighing whether they could pass a measure that could eliminate their contribution to the newspaper’s budget, which is roughly $80,000.
A vote would potentially come within the next month. Senate Executive Committee members voted Monday to not expedite a resolution that proponents characterize as placing a mechanism that would pull half of the Kansan’s budget if further staffers alleged abuse or misconduct by the Kansan's general manager, Rob Karwath. Proponents also say its passage would better protect student reporters.
However, the resolution could still potentially be passed. If the resolution is reintroduced next Senate bill cycle, it has to pass through another committee before being brought to the full Senate body.
Senate also needs to approve the campus fee for next year. An effort to do so failed Wednesday when the Senate was forced to adjourn because there were not enough student senators present to vote on remaining funding bills that were part of the campus fee package. The original proposed fee for the Kansan was $1.80 per student, but numerous amendments were offered on Wednesday that both raised and cut the fee.
The resolution was created and introduced by student senator Wesley Cudney after a now-former senior reporter at the Kansan,Abdullah Al-Awhad, alleged that Karwath yelled at him and threatened to fire him from his job after Al-Awhad says that KU Student Housing administrators filed a conduct complaint against him. Karwath denies these claims.
The University Daily Kansan constitution says that the general manager of the Kansan is responsible for picking an Editor-In-Chief, and that the Editor-In-Chief “shall choose a staff, subject to approval by the General Manager and News Adviser.”
Cudney says that Al-Awhad tried every other option before coming to the Senate.
“My main conflict with Rob when I was in his class was that I think more people should be taught about the [Kansan] being defunded by Student Senate in the past, just so that way people have that foundation,” Cudney said. “I tried to make [the resolution] in a way where it wouldn't be actionable. It's more like a warning to Rob saying, ‘You can't do this. You're not allowed to yell at students.’”
Karwath has retained a lawyer under the recommendation of other people at the University, he said in an interview Tuesday.
“I deny that I did anything except tried to be of help and service,” Karwath said. “And I can't get into the specifics of what that means for everyone. But what we do here, and what I have always tried to do is to help students.”
Cudney has previously written stories for the Kansan through classes at the School of Journalism and Mass Communications. He also previously wrote for the Kansan’s opinion section.
The resolution says that Karwath did not adequately support Al-Awhad when he received student conduct charges. Additionally, the resolution alleges that the Kansan declined to publish stories out of fear of retaliation from KU administrators. It also alleges the newspaper is not using its Senate funding to pay for Kansas Open Records Act requests, and has become “an empty vehicle to fill out LinkedIn resumes for the editor-in-chief.”
Cudney says the allegations in the resolution are substantiated by 20 minutes of phone calls Al-Awhad recorded between him and Karwath; Karwath said in an interview he was not aware he was being recorded. These recordings, along with documents, were made available to the public and student senators in the Student Senate Microsoft Teams channel, and can be found here.
If a funding cut takes place, the Kansan would have an uncertain future, Karwath said in an interview Monday.
“I’ve got to believe that there will be a University Daily Kansan in one way or another,” Karwath said.
Student Conduct’s letter
Al-Awhad said before the Student Rights and Affairs Council that in February, he received a letter from KU’s Office of Student Conduct & Community Standards that a report was filed by KU Student Housing saying Al-Awhad had been following housing staffers. Al-Awhad said the charges were spurred by a story he wrote for the Kansan about KU Student Housing reintroducing sleeping porches to two scholarship halls — a decision later reversed by Housing.
Al-Awhad said in an interview that after receiving the letter, he tried to get advice from Karwath. Al-Awhad now alleges Karwath violated his rights as a student by giving him improper information about a student conduct investigation.
Al-Awhad was employed by the Kansan on the Senate beat but has since left, according to a speech he gave to the Student Assembly.
When asked for the initial letter from KU Student Conduct, Al-Awhad declined to provide the letter to the Kansan, citing privacy concerns.
The same day, Al-Awhad contacted Mark Johnson, an attorney and lecturer at the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, via email and phone, supposedly on the advice of Karwath.
Johnson had complained to Karwath about the contact via email and phone, Karwath told Al-Awhad during one of the calls between Karwath and Al-Awhad. Karwath further told Al-Awhad in the phone-call, which was recorded, that he felt betrayed.
Karwath later said in a phone call to Al-Awhad that he never meant for Al-Awhad to contact Johnson.
“Working within a system, you have a lot of great tendencies and skills,” Karwath said in one recording of a phone call. “But this isn't one of them, racing ahead and taking something I mentioned in passing in an almost any kind of lighthearted way and reaching out to [Johnson]. We work with [Johnson, and] he's willing to work with us, but there has to be a protocol.”
Al-Awhad responded in the phone call that he tried to do what he thought Karwath had asked him to do.
“Because you told me, ‘Don't reach out to anybody outside the J-School [and] the Kansan and I just thought Mark Johnson is within the J-School, and I think he's one of the few people who have a law background, and I don't know what I'm facing,” Al-Awhad told Karwath. “They won't even tell me what they're charging me [with].”
Al-Awhad alleges Karwath violated his rights as a student by misinforming him about the Student Conduct complaint process.
“Mr. Karwath has done a number of things to restrict my rights as a student and as a reporter for this newspaper,” Al-Awhad said in a speech to the Student Rights and Affairs Council. “Instead of working to protect his reporter, he worked with full power against my case. He misinformed me about the details of my case. He said that I could only have one adviser, and that it should be him, since he is the general manager.”
Karwath, in a recorded phone call with Al-Awhad, said that he was told by Melissa Attaway, the assistant director of the Student Conduct office, that Al-Awhad could only have one advisor. Attaway did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
A hearing was held on Feb. 21, during which KU Student Affairs said they were not interested in pursuing the case and were going to dismiss it, Karwath said in a phone call with Cudney and Senate’s treasurer, Syed Hammad Husain, on Feb. 23, according to a recording provided by Cudney. Al-Awhad was not on this phone call.
On that same call with Cudney and Husain, Karwath said to Cudney that shuttle diplomacy had been rejected. Karwath said that setting was not in the best interests of Al-Awhad, because Student Affairs was inclined to dismiss the charges.
“As we talked further with [Student Affairs], they understood that there was nothing here,” Karwath said on the phone-call with Cudney and Husain. “My perception was [Student Affairs] understood; this really had been blown out of proportion. That certainly is my feeling.”
Karwath declined to answer questions in an interview about the Student Conduct charges because he said it was his understanding of the law that talking about the case would violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law designed to protect student privacy.
Al-Awhad said he had not been given a copy of the settlement meant to resolve the situation before he was asked to sign it. Al-Awhad said that he had, however, seen the settlement. Al-Awhad said that he was concerned at the time that Karwath had lied to Cudney and Husian about there being a settlement.
Lisa McLendon, a professor at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, confirmed a document detailing a settlement exists.
Al-Awhad said in an interview that he was concerned about why Karwath did not disclose to Cudney and Husian that this potential settlement was being written.
Kansan coverage
The Senate resolution also claimed that the Kansan has killed stories to appease the KU administration to “avoid burning bridges.”
When asked, Al-Awhad said there were two stories he believed were killed due to administration pressure, but he declined to name them. Abby Shepherd, news editor for the Kansan, denied that she prohibited stories from being published out of retaliation concerns.
Al-Awhad sent a draft of a story to Shepherd on Jan. 31 concerning issues of racism within KU’s scholarship halls. Shepherd said she met with Caroline McCone, the Kansan’s managing editor, and Paul Samberg, the Kansan’s editor-in-chief, before making a decision on publishing the story.
Shepherd said she, Samberg and McCone determined the story should wait for publication to give Al-Awhad time to find more sources. The Kansan typically includes at least three sources in any story, particularly those involving “sensitive topics like this one,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd told Al-Awhad about the decision and asked him to get more student voices, as well as a comment from Housing, she said.
“I never told him to stop working on the story,” Shepherd said.
“Abdullah also mentioned that scholarship hall residents had talked to his roommate, and said that they knew Abdullah was working on this story,” Shepherd said. “These residents were refuting everything that the resident who had been discriminated against said. I said if he ever became concerned about becoming too close to the story, as a result of living in the scholarship halls, he could hand it off to another reporter.”
Shepherd said Karwath found out about the story and showed interest in it, but he also agreed the story needed to be told with more sources. Karwath advises student editors on story content, but said in an interview that he makes no editorial decisions. The story was not published as of Tuesday.
“To my knowledge, no one ever told him to stop working on the story,” Shepherd said. “We were all interested in eventually publishing the story, just with more sources.”
An uncertain future
Ann Brill, dean of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, did not directly answer questions regarding whether Karwath would face repercussions if the resolution passed. She did not respond to follow-up questions that sought to clarify.
“Rob Karwath is paid for the classes he teaches at the School. His current allocation is 3 courses a year and we pay him to teach those classes,” Brill said in an email. “He is annually evaluated for his teaching in the School by his supervisor. The UDK Board evaluates him as the UDK General Manager. That arrangement was in place for the previous general managers as well.”
The Kansan board is made up of faculty members from the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, student senators and a representative from the Vice Provost for Student Affairs’s office.
A KU spokesperson did not respond to questions on whether Chancellor Douglas Girod — who has the power to approve or alter the Senate’s fee package — would move it forward if the Kansan’s fee was zeroed out. KU administrators were previously sued by the Kansan in 2016 for alleged violations of the Kansan’s First Amendment rights, after the leadership of the newspaper at the time alleged Senate cut its fee due to its reporting.
At the meeting Monday, some student senators attempted to urge Karwath and Al-Alwhad to resolve the disagreement through KU’s Office of the Ombudsman, arguing that the Senate resolution wasn’t the most effective way to remedy the issue.
Sarah Bowman, director of the Student Involvement and Leadership Center, wrote in the committee’s chatroom, “This is not a matter for Student Senate.”
Copy chief Tristan Allen provided additional reporting.