Senator Bob Dole, a prominent University of Kansas alumni, announced he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a statement from his office posted on Twitter.
Dole, who is the longest serving Republican leader in the history of the Senate, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and will begin treatment on Monday, according to the statement.
“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said.
Bill Lacy, director of the Dole Institute of Politics at KU and former aide to Dole, said he spoke with Dole yesterday about his diagnosis.
“Sen. Dole has faced much adversity in his life and is the toughest and most optimistic person I have ever had the honor of knowing," Lacy said. “I am sure he will face this with enormous strength, dignity and the love of his many millions of friends and supporters.”
Dole was first elected to serve Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1960 before moving to the Senate in 1968. He represented Kansas in Congress for more than three decades before running for president in 1996.
This is a Developing story and will be updated.