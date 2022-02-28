Democratic senators recently introduced SB 467, which would raise the Kansas minimum wage to $16 per hour by 2026. Despite an improbable future for the bill, its sponsors are hopeful it will ignite a conversation that affects scores of workers.
“I think [this bill] would make a big difference when it comes to working families,” said Sen. Ethan Corson, D-Fairway.
Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, a cosponsor of the bill, said that even if the bill dies in the Committee on Commerce , she is pleased some legislators have had the opportunity to publicly support an increase in the minimum wage. Among Lawrence businesses and KU students, an increased minimum wage also draws support.
Ari Chargo, a KU junior from Minnesota, said in an interview he supports raising the minimum wage because of his positive experience working at a higher minimum wage in his home state. He also thinks Kansas employees would better enjoy working if their employers are taking better care of them financially.
“Obviously, people want to work for the most amount of money they can make, so I think the average employee would be very happy with a wage raise in Kansas,” Chargo said.
Emilee Girard, a junior from St. Louis and a KU student ambassador, was also receptive to raising the state’s minimum wage. She said she doesn’t live off her ambassador pay but does live off her pay from a second job, so an increase in the minimum wage would benefit her in both jobs and alleviate stress.
“I feel like I’d actually be able to enjoy my work, my studies and personal life [with a higher minimum wage],” Girard said.
Lawrence businesses are also in support of increasing the minimum wage to $16 per hour. Jen Young, co-owner of Latchkey Deli, said in a phone interview that she is supportive of the entire staff earning a livable wage.
Similarly, Danny Caine, the owner of Raven Bookstore, said he absolutely supports raising the minimum wage, adding that he thinks the current minimum wage of $7.25 is a joke.
“I just kind of think if you can't pay your workers a living wage, you got to reevaluate your business model,” Caine said. “I know it’s hard, but, at least to us, it’s non-negotiable.”
Kelly Corcoran, owner of Love Garden Sounds, expressed similar sentiments, saying his store would have no problem with an increased minimum wage and that businesses who might oppose raising wages should consider if their business model is flawed for being unable to pay their workers more.
Zac Hamlin, the human resources director for The Merc Co+op, said in an email that if they were legally obligated to pay $16 per hour, they would find a way to do so. Currently, their entry level wage is $14.25 per hour, a figure that was decided after consulting MIT’s living wage calculator.
This wage was implemented last fall after recognizing inflation and other market forces were rising, Hamlin said. The co-op also considers wage compression when evaluating wage ranges. Wage compression can occur when pay differentials shrink between employee levels.
“When entry rates go up, and there is no effort to reflect the gains of merit raises it sends a message,” Hamlin said in the email. “It tells staff that the next is more important than how we got here.”
Like The Merc Co+op, Raven Bookstore and Love Garden Sounds in Lawrence already pay their employees more than the $7.25 minimum wage. Caine and Corcoran say their businesses pay their employees at least $15 per hour.
SB 467 can increase income among Kansans to a level more in line with employees at these Lawrence businesses; Corson says almost a quarter of the state’s workforce are working at minimum wage. A 2018 paper found that over a five-year period raising the minimum wage improves the livelihood of those workers’ who make the least amount of money.
KU Economics Professor Donna Ginther noted with caution that Kansas is a low wage state. When the minimum wage gets too high, Ginther said, employees are reluctant to hire workers at that high wage rate. However, the recent labor shortage has created an inverse situation, making it difficult for corporations to hire at a lower wage like $7.25.
Because of this, Ginther says she does not envision any employment issues by raising the minimum wage to $10 per hour. (If the bill is passed, the minimum wage would increase to $10 per hour in 2023 and increase by $2 each year until it reaches $16 in 2026.) However, she said raising the wage to greater than $12 or $15 could affect employment levels in parts of Kansas.
The minimum wage for some of Kansas’s neighbors is $11.15 in Missouri, $9 in Nebraska and $7.25 in Oklahoma.
Ganon Evans, policy manager and analyst for the Kansas Policy Institute, expressed concerns about a $16 minimum wage.
“A minimum wage increase is an increase cost for running a business,” Evans said in an email. “This leads businesses to make tougher decisions about how to spend their money, such as having to reduce hours, not hire more people, or change what resources they’re using.”
Evans also said it would accelerate the trend to automation in industries such as fast food, something Ginther mentioned as a potential adverse effect of raising the minimum wage.
Corson believes raising the minimum wage is affordable for businesses because it increases incrementally. And he believes businesses should be willing to pay their workers more.
“We have done a lot to really create a business friendly climate in the state, and so I don't think it is too much to ask businesses that they pay their workers a living wage,” Corson said.
Caine and Corcoran are receptive to Democratic legislators proposing bills to raise the minimum wage, although they are unlikely to pass in a Republican-led legislature. In 2016, the House rejected a bill that would have nearly doubled the minimum wage to $13.25 over three years. And current Republican legislators have declined to comment about SB 467.
“You might as well keep pitching it because then you can campaign on ‘we actually are pitching this,’” Corcoran said.