Last updated at 5:38 p.m.
Sigma Chi’s University of Kansas chapter has been removed from campus for four years for hazing offenses and lying to the Sigma Chi national organization, according to chats obtained by the Kansan and confirmed by a University spokesperson.
In a chat to Sigma Pi's GroupMe, Sigma Pi program director Drew Buenning said that Sigma Chi was also suspended for lying to their national organization.
“Let this be a reminder that hazing and lying have serious repercussions,” Buenning said in the text to members of the Sigma Pi fraternity.
Sigma Chi is the third fraternity to be suspended in 2022, after Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta were also suspended for hazing offenses.
In a statement, Andy Hyland, a KU spokesperson, said that the national organization made the decision to remove the chapter from the University after allegations arose in January.
“We commend the Sigma Chi national chapter for its strong action in this case, and support its efforts to protect the health and safety of students, a value which we share,” Hyland said. “Following the action taken by the fraternity’s national organization, KU will continue its own resolution process, which remains ongoing. As such, we cannot discuss further specifics related to the allegations.”
Hyland also said in the statement that KU would continue to work against hazing, and expected students and organizations to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.
“KU expects its students and organizations to conduct themselves responsibly, and has worked to boost education and outreach efforts on the topic of hazing to ensure those who witness hazing can intervene to stop hazing behaviors, in addition to ensuring that victims of hazing know how to report and are protected from retaliation,” Hyland said.
This is not the first time that Sigma Chi has been indicted for hazing. In 2018, the Kansan reported that Sigma Chi was forced to undergo a series of steps over one year to keep their charter, along with four other fraternities.
The increase in hazing offenses is also part of a wider trend inside of Greek life - according to Inside Higher Ed, experts are seeing an increase in drinking and hazing nationwide as fraternity and sorority members return back to their houses.
Sigma Chi’s national organization had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. Sigma Chi’s local phone number was disconnected when a Kansan reporter attempted to call.
This story is developing and will be updated.