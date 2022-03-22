Last semester, KU students participated in the largest protest since the 1970 protests against the Vietnam War — the protests at Phi Kappa Psi regarding an alleged sexual assault.
Now, six months later, there has been no official update to the investigation, aside from the initial statements released by KU administration and the Lawrence Police Department one day following the protests. In the administration’s message in September, Chancellor Douglas Girod said reports of sexual assault require extreme care.
“In this particular instance, we can confirm that the university and local law enforcement are aware of a reported sexual assault at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house off campus, and we have initiated our investigatory process,” Girod said in the message.
The Kansan reached out to the Lawrence Police Department, the University of Kansas administration, the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office, and both the local and national chapters of Phi Kappa Psi concerning the status of the promised investigation. Those involved either did not respond, or declined to comment.
A spokesperson for the KU Public Safety Office said that they are not involved in fraternity criminal investigations, and redirected the Kansan to LPD.
LPD Spokesperson Lt. David Ernst said that, as a matter of policy, the organization does not provide updates on investigations unless someone is arrested.
“We do not provide status updates on sexual assault investigations unless an arrest has been made,” Ernst said in an email. “However, I can tell you we have not provided any information on this matter to the District Attorney’s Office.”
Through a KORA request, the Kansan obtained a copy of the police report filed. LPD’s open records office heavily redacted the version given to the Kansan, only showing that there was a sex crime call at the Phi Kappa Psi house at 1 a.m. on Sept. 12.
If information hasn't been turned over to the District Attorney's office, either the case is still pending or the case has been closed. The Douglas County Prosecutor’s office redirected the Kansan to LPD when asked for comment.
According to Phi Kappa Psi’s emergency procedures, the fraternity is required to conduct an internal investigation to determine whether an allegation against one of its members is credible, and based on that, whether a member is suspended permanently or allowed to rejoin the organization. The member in question is supposed to be removed from the house during the investigative process.
Despite protests occurring outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, there has been no official confirmation on who exactly was accused of sexual assault, or whether they were a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Both local and national contacts for Phi Kappa Psi did not return repeated requests for comment.
Gillian Chadwick, an associate professor of law at Washburn University, said that among reasons such as the victim refusing to cooperate and the strength of the evidence, one reason that sexual assault investigations like this one take so long is due to the thoroughness and competency of the department.
“It depends on the thoroughness and competence of the department and the officers. So, I mean, hopefully they would thoroughly investigate it,” Chadwick said. “But there are cases that may fall through the cracks just on an administrative level. Not saying that that is extremely common, just saying that it could happen.”
Suzanne Valdez was elected as Douglas County’s district attorney in 2020 on a justice reform-based platform. Valdez also taught law at the University for 21 years. She said she cannot comment on ongoing investigations but provided her perspective on sexual assault cases.
“The investigation of any case involving sexual assault, they use a trauma informed approach, which means that the victim or survivor says ‘I don't want to do ‘X’ or I'm not comfortable with ‘X’,’ that has to be respected,” Valdez said.
Valdez said all aspects of the investigation must be made clear to the victim.
“We provide them with resources, the care center, and all of our community partners to help with court,” Valdez said. “What's important to understand about being trauma informed is not only from the investigation piece of it, but from the prosecution, is a person who suffers trauma goes through cycles of emotion.”
Valdez said the District Attorney’s office plans to form an advisory board in Fall 2022, that would be composed of college students from local universities, including KU.
Paul Samberg contributed reporting.