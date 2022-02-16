The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Douglas County, saying that it is possible that Lawrence receives between four and seven inches of snow through Thursday afternoon. This comes after a disappointing snowfall at the beginning of the month after up to 10 inches of snow had been predicted.
However, according to Chad Omitt, a meteorologist with the NWS based out of Topeka, this storm is much stronger than the last.
“It looks like the chances of seeing at least 4 inches of snow are good at Lawrence by the time this storm departs later Thursday afternoon,” Omitt said in an email. “In fact, some parts of the area south and east of Lawrence could see much more than that if the snow changes over more quickly Thursday morning.”
The big question on everyone’s mind after the last snowstorm is what happened with the predictions? According to Omitt, the NWS didn’t get the last snowstorm wrong, it just went further south than what was expected.
“As for what happened with the system a couple of weeks ago, it was weaker and moved further south so the heavier snow stayed well southeast of Lawrence over in Missouri,” Omitt said. “We did receive 4-5 inches from Topeka southward but those amounts never made it northeast into the Lawrence/KC area.”
Omitt said that the issue with trying to predict how and what is going to happen with this snowstorm has to do with the changes in state of matter.
“The challenge with this system is trying to determine how quickly transition[s] from rain to freezing rain (liquid rain that freezes upon contact with surfaces) to sleet (ice pellets) and eventually snow occurs,” Omitt said. “The most likely scenario is for rain to develop and become freezing rain for a time as air temperatures near the surface fall to below 32 degrees. As colder air filters southward on Thursday morning we expect the precipitation to become a mix of sleet and snow and eventually all snow between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.”
There is currently no word on whether classes will be canceled either at the University of Kansas or at USD-497. According to the official inclement weather policy, students and faculty will be notified by 5:30 a.m. on whether classes have been canceled.