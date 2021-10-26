The Spencer Museum of Art finished reinstalling the vandalized and stolen panels from the “Native Hosts” installation by KU Alumni Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds on Wednesday, Oct. 13. A public celebration was held on Thursday, Oct. 14.

This collection is KU’s Common Work of Art for 2021-2022, and it features five different panels. Each sign contains the colonial name of the location printed backward, and the name of an original tribe printed forwards.

These signs are all on display in front of the Spencer. In September, four of them were vandalized and one was stolen. The stolen panel was later recovered by KU Public Safety. The KU Public Safety Office recently identified two suspects in the vandalism case.

The artwork was first commissioned in 2019 and has been on display outside the museum ever since. The museum believes that it is a powerful statement to have these panels outside of the museum, reminding KU students, staff and visitors of the native ties to this land.

“I hope that people understand this reinstallation, as I said, is a commitment from the museum to keep putting public art out there and also our commitment to amplifying Indigenous and native artist voices,” said Elizabeth Kanost, the director of external affairs for the Spencer Museum.

Both the Provost’s office and Chancellor Douglas Girod supported the event, Kanost said. KU students and staff led this event, along with students and staff from Haskell Indian Nations University.

“It was a moment for the university to be a part of that movement,” Kanost said. “It was a public celebration recognizing the importance of having this statement of indigenous sovereignty in front of the museum.”

The museum is committed to having art on public display, Kanost said. This includes not only in their galleries but also all across campus.

“There is artwork all over the campus that doesn’t get vandalized, and we believe that having our public view that people can encounter in their daily lives helps improve people's lives,” Kanost said.