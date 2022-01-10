The Spring 2022 semester will start in a form similar to the Fall 2021 semester, KU Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in an email sent to faculty, staff and students.

“We have the benefit of knowing with even greater certainty the high vaccination status of our community and the documented benefits of vaccination,” Bichelmeyer said.

Bichelmeyer’s statement about vaccinations came at a time when the omicron variant was found to be 2.7 times to 3.7 times more infectious than the delta variant among vaccinated and boosted individuals. Moreover, the new variant is five times likelier to cause reinfection. Omicron makes up 95% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the US.

Bichelmeyer said she discussed some measures with partners across campus, such as shifting course format.

“Should attendance drop below 25% for a week, an instructor may move their course to online for a one-time period of no more than two weeks,” Bichelmeyer said in another email addressed to just faculty, staff and graduate workers.

Watkins Health Services asked that instructors consider alternate forms of absence verification, such as the documentation of a medical appointment, rather than a doctor’s note, Bichelmeyer said in the email.

“Such a move could help reduce an avoidable rush on Watkins Health Services visits, freeing medical professionals to work with serious cases, as well as deliver preventive care,” she said in the email addressed to faculty, staff and graduate workers.

Students are advised to enroll in courses that match the format they need. Instructors are not obligated to construct an online version of their in-person course for individual students whose circumstances place them at higher risk for COVID-19, Bichelmeyer said in both emails.

Student Body President Niya McAdoo said KU could have made a wiser decision by switching to an online format until the university has an estimate of the number of infections among returning faculty, staff and students.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for campus safety any chance we get and hope that if cases rise that admin make the right choice to protect our campus and go back virtual if it’s in the best interest for health and safety,” McAdoo said.

Students reacted to the University's plan to return to campus.

“I think with how many people have covid, it’s really irresponsible for the university to bring everyone back without a vaccine requirement or even testing,” said Olivia Lara, a freshman studying history from Andover, Kansas. “Leaving covid policies up to individual professors is a pretty bad policy considering that was their policy last semester and I had classes where you lost attendance points even if you had covid.”

Ally Denton, a freshman from O’Fallon, Illinois, studying global and international studies and political science, said it’s scary to go back on campus with COVID-19 cases so high.

“While I do prefer in-person classes and would rather be in person than online I feel like a shutdown is inevitable so it might be better to start online,” Denton said. “I agree that there should be some sort of vaccine requirement or regular testing to make sure the campus stays safe.”

Heidi Mattson, a freshman from Edmond, Oklahoma, studying global and international studies and political science, said she’s been increasingly concerned after an uptick of COVID-19 cases in her home state.

“I think the best thing the school can do is stay on top of the issue and listen to the students and teachers,” Mattson said.

Jay Gragnani, a freshman from Los Angeles studying political science, said he expects KU to shut down pretty quickly after out-of-state students start coming back.

“I also understand that the games are necessary and make a lot of money for the school but it’s very irresponsible that they’re still going to have basketball games with student attendance,” Gragnani said. “They’re going to be breeding grounds for infection, especially since we know students aren’t going to wear masks regardless of the mandates.”

Payton Bilgere, a junior from Dallas studying business analytics at KU, said she’s optimistic about KU having a vaccinated campus.

“Provided that syllabuses are more flexible about COVID absences than they have been, Bichelmeyer's plan is sound,” Bilgere said. “Omicron's presence in our lives is unavoidable, but given KU's previous performance, I think administration can handle it.”