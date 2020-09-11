After a contentious meeting that lasted more than three hours, the Kansas State Finance Council agreed to extend Gov. Laura Kelly’s state of emergency declaration until Oct. 15.
Initially, Republican leaders voted against the extension because it didn’t include language that expressly prohibited the governor from shutting down businesses.
“It is essential to prevent the governor from unilaterally ordering any new lockdowns that would destroy businesses,” Kansas House Republican leadership said in a statement before the meeting began.
Kelly said the language wasn’t necessary because the existing declaration requires cooperation between the State Finance Council and herself if any businesses were to be shut down. She doesn't intend to shut down businesses again, Kelly said.
"I don't see a need to go down that route," Kelly said at the meeting.
The final version of the extension includes language that reiterates existing restrictions on closing down businesses and states the governor does not intend to close down businesses again.
“I’m pleased our legislative leaders have ensured that Kansas businesses will remain open,” Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman said in a statement following the meeting.
Along with the extension of the emergency declaration, the State Finance Council extended eight additional Executive Orders that were set to expire, including prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions.