State House Republicans forced through with the controversial Ad Astra map on a vote on Wednesday, approving it 79-37-2 and sending it to Governor Laura Kelly for approval or veto.
The map was passed despite opposition from the City of Lawrence, the League of Women’s Voters, MainStream Coalition, KS Fair Maps, all four Lawrence-area state Representatives, and other assorted groups who submitted testimony to both the House and the Senate.
Members of Congress, who would have their districts changed by redistricting, took no position on the gerrymandered maps when asked for comment by the Kansan.
Representative Jake LaTurner (KS-02) said in an email that it was not members of Congress’s role to interfere or play a part in the redistricting process.
“Our Constitution makes it clear that redistricting is conducted by the state legislature, and members of Congress have no formal role.” LaTurner said. “As such, I will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to watching the process unfold. I also want to thank our state lawmakers and staff for all the work they have and will continue to do to ensure a fair process that allows Kansans to be well represented in future Congresses.”
A campaign spokesperson for Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03) declined to answer questions about the redistricting process in an email, only saying that "Rep. Davids remains focused on representing the people of the Kansas Third in Congress, working to lower costs for families and ensure everyone is included in our economic recovery from the pandemic."
Rep. Ron Estes (KS-04), who did not respond to requests for comment, said in submitted testimony to both the House and Senate Redistricting Committee that he hoped Wichita, the biggest city in Kansas and in the 4th Congressional District, would not be split up. It’s worth noting that Wichita and Sedgwick County have been a Republican stronghold, having not elected a Democrat to Congress since 1994, when Dan Glickman lost re-election.
Gov. Kelly’s office and Rep. Tracey Mann’s (KS-01) campaign did not respond to requests for comment from the Kansan.