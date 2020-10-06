A group of fraternity men at the University of Kansas created Strip Your Letters IFC to target “toxic and unsustainable” practices in Greek life and aim to dismantle the culture that promotes those practices.
After sorority women at KU called for members to disaffiliate with their sorority to encourage a cultural shift in Greek life and protest KU Panhellenic Association's practices, a group of men in KU Interfraternity Council were inspired to create Strip Your Letters IFC.
The Interfraternity Council represents a majority of the fraternity chapters affiliated with KU — with more than 20 chapters, according to KU IFC's website.
Patrick Bircher, a senior from Lansing and cofounder of Strip Your Letters IFC, said women from Strip Your Letters reached out to fraternity men about working with them on the initial movement to bring the conversation into IFC.
“I think there was just a moment in time where we thought, ‘Why don’t we do this?’” Bircher said.
Bircher said recent events, like a video released in late August where a Kappa Sigma fraternity appeared to have thrown a drink on a Lawrence driver, started the conversation.
“We knew our community needed to do better,” Bircher said. “And what better way than to take this movement that these amazing women have already started, and further that into a broader community?”
Bircher said being able to promote a type of culture that encourages a healthier relationship between fraternity men and issues like racial justice and sexual violence is their main goal.
Strip Your Letters IFC posted a photo on Instagram encouraging fraternity men to put pressure on one another to stop engaging in hazing, racism, sexual assault, homophobia and classism.
Mark Nichols, a senior and cofounder of Strip Your Letters IFC from Kansas City, Missouri, said even though Strip Your Letters IFC has a small audience now, they still hope to lift the voices of underrepresented communities.
Nichols, IFC’s director of public relations, said he spoke with his adviser and the IFC president about the initiative. He said being a part of Strip Your Letters IFC is about being able to enact fundamental change.
“[IFC] has implemented LDST 301 and more things like that in terms of bystander intervention,” Nichols said. “I think we can take that a step further by broadening that conversation.”
Nichols also said education of sexual assault prevention and bystander intervention is important. He runs the KU IFC Instagram, but he said IFC does not promote social issues.
The Kansan reached out to Ethan Stubbs, director of Sorority and Fraternity life at KU, for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.
“Being able to just educate our community on the subjects that they might not even see, like hazing, LGBTQ discrimination or sexual assault is important,” Nichols said.
IFC and PHA's Strip Your Letters organizations are acting under the same idea, Bircher said. The overall goal of Strip Your Letters IFC is to see change, not only at KU, but across the country.
“We are highlighting the negatives within IFC so we can change those negatives,” Bircher said. “We’re able to change the culture so future men of IFC are able to have a healthier community.”