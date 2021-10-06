A protest organized by Strip Your Letters took place outside Strong Hall on Tuesday. Despite heavy promotion on social media, turnout was low, but protesters were able to hear speeches from local activists, including Student Body President Niya McAdoo, and were given an opportunity to speak to University of Kansas administration officials without press present.
Tweesna Mills, who is pursuing a master’s in film and media studies at KU and is co-chair of the First Nations Student Association, was the other activist to give a speech at the protest.
During her speech, she sang a song she called the “Tobacco Song,” which she said was adapted by her aunt and represents historic connections to her Indigenous roots. She sang it at the protest to support survivors of sexual assault.
“I just wanted to come and support the women, the survivors and our fellow Jayhawks and students because we have to stick together,” Mills said. “We have to stand up for what is right, and I think that is what is the most important thing. That’s why I said it’s not just about tonight – we have to keep letting them know [and] keep telling them that we need to be heard. We need to show up every day, whether you’re on Facebook, sharing it or twittering it, that’s showing up, and standing together. That’s why I’m here.”
Lyndsey Baker, a senior studying communications studies, said that she believed this protest was critical to attend.
“I think awareness of sexual assault is extremely important, especially on KU campus, and campuses all around,” Baker said. “I hope that KU holds people more accountable.”
Nathan Baker, a KU graduate of the class of 2021, said that he was there to support his wife, Lyndsey Baker.
“We both believe that this is a really important cause, and I think it’s important that males like me who tend not to be affected by events like this, I think it’s important that they need to stand in solidarity and in support of women, and against men that do this to them,” he said.
Carter Krafve, an undeclared sophomore from Minneapolis, said that he was out here to support survivors and demand justice.
“I’m just here to come out and support the survivors of rape and to show that we have not forgotten about this and to demand justice [against] those who need to be held accountable,” Krafve said.
About an hour into the protests, KU administration officials invited protesters to have a dialogue inside the auditorium. Members of the press were barred from attending the talks to create what organizer Grace Reading called a “safe space.” Strip Your Letters did not respond to requests for comment about the dialogue with KU administration officials.
Recent KU graduates and organizers of the protest, Anissa Brantley and Reading, along with four others, run the Instagram account @stripyourletters.
The protest was part of a broader network of protests that Brantley and Reading were organizing, including those at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas State University, and the University of Missouri. Organizing was made easy because of social media, Reading said.
“In the age of social media, it looks a little bit different than I’m sure it has in the past,” Reading said. “It was just a lot of coordinating through Instagram posts, sending people messages, being like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, are you about it? Do you want to come join us?’ It was just collectively working together as a team. I know there’s organizers at UMKC, K-State, Mizzou, that are all about the same message and we’re seeing the same problems on our campuses, just like they’re seeing at UNL [the University of Nebraska-Lincoln] and across the country. We just want to see our university push for change.”
Reading also said that the group running the account is a diverse mix of people.
“There’s six of us,” Reading said. “Campus adjacent is how we describe ourselves, so there’s former students, current panhellenic students, former panhellenic students, so it’s kind of a hodge-podge.”
This protest is the fourth on campus as of recent; the first two were in front of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house and the third was a sit-in in front of KU administration offices in Strong Hall.