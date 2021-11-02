Stuart Boley is running for reelection to the Lawrence City Commission on Nov. 2. He has been a City Commissioner since 2015, and he served as mayor in 2018.

Boley said his main focus in his six years of service has been city finances. He has 32 years of experience as an IRS auditor. His auditing work with the general public and larger companies has given him a solid understanding of how money circulates in peoples’ lives, he said.

“That’s a very useful background for me as a City Commissioner,” Boley said. “We charge people for utilities, we set the tax rates for property taxes and then, also, how do we spend our own money as the city?”

While he believes that there have been many improvements over the years in how the city deals with their finances, Boley does not feel like his work is done.

“I think we need to strengthen the foundation of what we do with the city,” he said.

Specifically, Boley wants to improve street maintenance, city finance, stormwater systems and more basic services that the city provides, he said.

One thing that Boley wants to see through is an increase in gathering data about Lawrence. The City Commission has started implementing more data collection, which has allowed the city to provide better services to its citizens, he said.

“Data is guiding our decision-making processes more than before,” Boley said. “We are trying to transform how the government interacts with the public with better community engagement, better database decision-making and better finances.”

There is data being collected in every area of Lawrence, ranging from analyzing which streets have the heaviest usage, and therefore need the most maintenance, to a study currently being conducted about whether police in Lawrence initiate disproportionate contact with people of color, Boley said.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the public,” Boley said. “I love Lawrence and I want our community to be successful.”

Boley has been campaigning since 2015, but faced a new challenge learning how to campaign during the past couple years. His favorite aspect of campaigning is walking around precincts and getting to know the citizens of Lawrence personally. This has become more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but people are more willing to talk than expected.

“People are still opening their doors in spite of the pandemic,” Boley said. “We socially distance and have great conversations.”

Getting to know the residents of Lawrence personally has helped Boley significantly in his time on the City Commission. He has formed connections with many people and, due to this, is able to address their suggestions and concerns about the city personally.

Boley is one of the three candidates whose term is expiring in 2021. Him and one other, Lisa Larsen, are both filing for reelection and competing against four new candidates.

City Commission elections take place on Nov. 2. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters can find their polling place online.