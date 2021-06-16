National Collegiate Athletic Association student-athletes are anticipating a transformative change -- the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness and the possibility of additional compensation from the NCAA.
Name, image and likeness are the three pieces that make up a player’s right to publicity, according to the NCAA. Currently, NCAA athletes are not permitted to endorse or promote a product or service and receive financial compensation.
For athletes like Gayflor Flomo, a KU football player from Fridley, Minnesota, it can be frustrating to train rigorously and not be financially compensated in return.
“Only a short percentage of student-athletes make it pro. Being paid for their [the athletes] likeness [in college] will help set us up for the future,” Flomo said. “The NCAA makes billions of dollars just off of student-athlete performances, and we don’t get anything in return. As a KU football player, it would help tremendously because we all have bills to pay.”
Flomo’s goal is to go pro, but the junior running back is not relying on professional football as his only option.
“It would be dumb of me not to pursue it,” Flomo said. “With that being said, I also have endeavors I would like to pursue, like getting my MBA. I would love to be a chief marketing officer.”
While the fight in state legislatures over whether athletes can be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness continue, the NCAA is currently fighting before the U.S. Supreme Court as to whether federal antitrust laws allow limited compensation for student-athletes. A ruling in favor of athletes would restructure the NCAA’s $1.1 billion in yearly revenue.
During the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this spring, some basketball players wore shirts with the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty in response to the compensation conversation.
Money isn’t the only important component of the case. Drue Bailey, a former runner at Johnson County Community College, said that a ruling in favor of student-athletes would give athletes the opportunity to form their image and identity in college.
“The bill will give more power to the individual athlete, which is valuable. However, as a female track athlete, I went into my sport knowing that most people preferred to watch the male athletes compete more than the female athletes,” Bailey said. “I did not care about that; I had a talent and love for running, and that is what inspired and pushed me to become a better runner. This doesn’t mean that female athletes are valued less. In my experience, I was treated with the same respect and value to the team as the male athletes.”
Now, Bailey has moved on from athletics and is a traveling nurse.
“College athletics has made the transition into the real world very smooth since it provided me with the essential skills and mindset to be successful,” she said. “I am grateful for my experience as a college athlete because it has made me more resilient and confident in my career.”
Holly Bonde, a redshirt sophomore from Minooka, Illinois, is a right-side hitter for Kansas State University volleyball. Being a female athlete is great, she says, but it has its challenges.
“We put in a lot of time and effort and make so many sacrifices for the program, but it’s a great experience to be pushed throughout your career to reach your full potential,” she said in an interview. “This bill could just open up more opportunities in terms of making money and publicity, especially now that social media is such a prevalent thing in today’s society.
A long battle for likeness
The question of how much athletes should be compensated is nothing new. The debate over calling NCAA athletes “student-athletes,” decided in the NCAA v. Oklahoma Board of Regents U.S. Supreme Court case, gave the NCAA monopoly over college football television contracts.
Ongoing NCAA college basketball scandals involving student compensation are also key factors to the name, image, and likeness conversation. For example, in 2019, the NCAA began investigating the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program after allegations were made that the program violated rules on bribery.
It was alleged that Adidas and its employees were acting as boosters for the program. The notice of allegations included five Level I violations, the most serious of NCAA rules. If student-athletes had more legal means of compensation, bribery and other means of illegal compensation might be less prevalent, according to an article by academics Nathaniel Grow and Todd Haugh.
In March, the Kansas House of Representatives, in response to the ongoing conversation of paying student-athletes, passed House Bill 2264, which allows student-athletes at postsecondary educational institutions to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, likeness, or athletic reputation.
The bill prohibits an athletic association from preventing, restricting, or imposing a condition or penalty on the student-athlete regarding the third-party compensation for their name, image, and likeness. The state is looking at this legislation due to NCAA proposals, which seek to modernize rules for student-athletes.
These third-party endorsements can be both related to and separate from athletics, and they support compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, as long as it is within the guiding principles outlined by the NCAA board.
Some of these guiding principles include making sure the NCAA rules are transparent, focused and enforceable. These principles also aim to reaffirm that student-athletes are students and not employees of the university.
Title IX concerns
The ongoing conversation about paying athletes has also trained a larger spotlight on the earnings gap between men’s and women’s sports.
At the University of Kansas, the differences are stark between men’s and women’s ticket sales in 2020. Men’s basketball sold $14,864,827 in tickets, over 200 times more dollars than KU women’s basketball which sold $67,906. In total, the men’s teams at KU sold nearly $20 million worth of tickets, and the women’s teams sold nearly $260,000.
Anna Van Driel, former KU rower from Derby, Kansas, says that if student-athletes are compensated, then women wouldn’t receive nearly as much money as men.
“A lot of men’s basketball and football programs have had problems with secretly paying players to come to their university, whereas you never hear about this problem within female sports,” Van Driel said.
Although Van Driel graduated in May and plans on moving to Denver to work as an auditor, she said this bill would affect many future female athletes.
“This may cause some controversy with Title IX since the programs such as football and basketball will be generating more payment for likeness than sports such as rowing,” Van Driel said.
According to the University of Kansas’s Institutional Opportunity & Access, the purpose of Title IX is to end discrimination on the basis of sex in education and applies to all programs and activities that receive federal funding.
Giving all student-athletes the opportunity to receive compensation for publicity, or name, image, and likeness, is likely to move forward in the next couple of years, according to the NCAA.
In July, Mississippi’s name, image, and likeness law will go into effect. Five other states -- California, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, and New Jersey -- have already passed the law, and Florida, which was set to enact the bill July 1 as well, recently hit a delay in legislation.
The movement in states has heightened the competition for recruitment. Former KU athletic director Jeff Long said at a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Feb. 18 that at least 35 states have introduced or passed bills or have bills pending on this matter.
“This [not passing this bill] would create a competitive disadvantage for recruiting against universities located in states that would permit their student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness,” said Long, who resigned after a scandal. “Our state of Kansas must be ready or risk the future of our historically successful athletic programs being at a disadvantage.”