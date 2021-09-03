Student Body President Niya McAdoo released a statement Thursday addressing former Student Body Vice President Grant Daily’s racist and sexist comments, as well as sexual violence allegations against him while he was in office.
Daily resigned last spring after the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee released a letter alleging he “made openly racist comments, as well as undermined and overburdened women of color - specifically Black women.” Multiple women also accused Daily of sexual violence, according to Apramay Mishra, the Student Body President at the time.
“The Student Senate space itself in the past year has been a very troubling, uncomfortable and unsafe space for many individuals,” McAdoo said.
After Daily’s resignation, multiple longtime members of Student Senate left, citing a toxic environment.
“The amount of trauma [Daily] left in his wake cannot be forgotten and it shouldn't be because there are Grant Daily’s in every place we work using their manipulative behavior to mask the violence they commit in these same spaces,” McAdoo said.
McAdoo apologized on behalf of Student Senate, promising “solidarity to the individuals and survivors who stepped forward with their stories last semester.”
Daily was allowed to hold power within Student Senate because the system of governing the Senate operates in is built in white supremacy, McAdoo said in the statement. The culture of racism in Senate has been critiqued for years by students of color on campus, even at one point leading to the formation of a multicultural student government outside of Senate in fall 2017.
“These systems thrive on the emotional, mental and physical trauma and labor of Black and Brown individuals who are taken advantage of everyday,” they said.
A new constitution was written last summer in response to the events last year, according to McAdoo. She hopes to continue fighting injustice within Student Senate and calls for supporters to show up.