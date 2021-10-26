University of Kansas Student Body President Niya McAdoo had countless racial slurs and threats directed at them after they retweeted “happy Friday everybody. Death to America” on Sept. 3. Since then, they have focused on continuing to advocate for Black and Indigenous students on campus and address pressing issues such as sexual assault.

The reaction to the retweet was not surprising to McAdoo, they said. Regardless, they stand by their comment.

“Ultimately, I stand by what I said," McAdoo said. "It was purely addressing the fact that this country was born out of genocide and violence and slavery. That’s not an America I’m proud to be a part of.”

McAdoo said the retweet was never intended to insult veterans or those currently serving in active duty.

Upon retweeting the controversial message, McAdoo received a number of racist messages through their Twitter, student body president email and other platforms.

MaAdoo said the replies showed how African Americans continue to be demonized for sharing their opinions and how they see the United States.

“[The responses] showed the continued anti-Blackness and violence that happens to Black people, whether they’re in a position of leadership or not,” McAdoo said.

Conservative blogger Todd Starnes and the Kansas Federation of College Republicans called on McAdoo to resign. Starnes also cited McAdoo’s other tweets as evidence that KU and other college campuses are creating hatred towards America.

“I’m not going to colonize my views, message and morals for it to be more comfortable or digestible for anybody,” McAdoo said. “These issues weren’t created by Black and Brown folks, this is white, cis patriarchy we’re talking about. It’s not my job to give the solutions to centuries of systemic problems to anybody.”

Following the retweet, Chancellor Douglas Girod issued a statement condemning it. Girod made clear that the message was protected speech under the First Amendment, but said he strongly disagreed.

“KU is committed to its role as a marketplace of ideas – including ideas that some individuals find offensive,” Girod said in his statement. “I understand and appreciate why many individuals have found the content of the student’s post offensive. I strongly disagree with the sentiment of her retweet, and I want to make clear that she does not speak for the university on this or any other matter.”

At a Senate meeting Wednesday, Sept. 15, Holdover Senator Martín Vazquez and other senators proposed a resolution formally condemning McAdoo’s retweet. Vazquez said the resolution was never meant to create hostility between any parties involved.

Senators voted against the resolution. Of the 40 people who voted, 22 senators voted “no.” Thirteen senators voted in favor of the resolution, with five abstaining.

Three weeks ago, McAdoo shared with the Senate Chamber that they met with Girod to talk about a number of issues on campus, including the attacks McAdoo received following the retweet.

Girod privately apologized to McAdoo, they said. But neither Girod or KU Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer have spoken out publicly against the hateful responses.

“I’m not even asking for a personalized public apology for myself,” McAdoo said. “The Chancellor owes it to his Black students, faculty and staff to make a public apology for not addressing or having accountability for the racism and anti-Blackness that continues on this campus.”

Among the reasons McAdoo was not surprised by the backlash was because of the country’s history condemning Black people and other people of color for speaking out, they said.

They do not feel like they owe an explanation to anyone, particularly to people who are not trying to understand what they and other Black people in America have experienced, they said.

“Moving forward, [Girod] needs to commit himself to educating himself on what anti-Blackness is, understanding his own privilege and understanding why these marginalized communities on campus do see this country the way they do,” McAdoo said. “Whether he agrees with what I said or not doesn’t matter. The fact that he did not condemn blatant racism and threats I received ultimately gave people the green light to continue treating me the way they have.”

In meetings with Girod and Bichelmeyer, McAdoo told them that administration needs to take action regarding the Phi Kappa Psi reported sexual assault and the vandalized and stolen Indigenous artwork outside of the Spencer Museum of Art.

Senate passed a resolution Oct. 13 that called on the administration to immediately enforce social probation on Phi Kappa Psi and to terminate the membership of the accused individual.

“We hope the resolution will be those first steps in addressing sexual violence overall,” McAdoo said. “But, its purpose is also to make sure [administration] is doing everything in their power to make sure the survivor is also feeling supported.”

McAdoo also emphasized the importance of protecting the survivor’s identity and centering them in conversations about sexual assault and violence.

The vandalism of “Native Hosts” by Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds was also a topic of conversation among McAdoo and administration. McAdoo said it is important to stand behind Indigenous students, faculty and staff.

“It wasn’t even outlined as a racial hate crime against Indigenous people [in the announcement Bichelmeyer released],” McAdoo said. “Continuing to have this sugar coated language around violent issues is problematic. These individuals need to be using their privilege to educate themselves and understand why these issues continue to happen.”

The theft and vandalism sparked protests brought on by the First Nations Student Association. Student leaders echoed what McAdoo had said in their interview with the Kansan.

The stolen piece of art has since been recovered. The two suspects of the vandalism have also been identified through an anonymous tip. The Office of Public Safety Deputy Chief James Druen the case was submitted to the DA’s office for charging consideration on Oct. 4.

In a letter addressing the crime, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer, Chancellor Douglas Girod, and Marilyn Stokstad Director of the Spencer Museum of Art, Saralyn Hardy, said they condemn this crime and are committed to amplifying Indigenous and Native voices.

“Individuals need to use their own privilege to educate themselves on why these issues continue to happen,” McAdoo said. “If we are not able to criticize our past and present in how this country continues to treat its Black and Brown communities then we will not see a future in change.”