The Lawrence Police Department announced that it is investigating a death at Alpha Chi Omega after a student was found unresponsive at 10:30 Saturday morning.
According to LPD, the 19-year-old female, whose identity LPD is not releasing pending next-of-kin notification, was found in her bed. There is no indication of foul play, according to LPD.
Officers and personnel with LDCFM responded to the sorority at 10:30 this morning, and located the female, a University of Kansas student, already beyond life-saving measures. Based on the investigation thus far, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 29, 2023
A spokesperson for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire & Medical said that because the emergency was medical in nature, no other information would be released.
This story is developing and will be updated.