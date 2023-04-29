Close up Patrol Vehicle LPD

Side decal of a Lawrence Police Department squad car. 

 Contributed Photo

The Lawrence Police Department announced that it is investigating a death at Alpha Chi Omega after a student was found unresponsive at 10:30 Saturday morning.

According to LPD, the 19-year-old female, whose identity LPD is not releasing pending next-of-kin notification, was found in her bed. There is no indication of foul play, according to LPD.

A spokesperson for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire & Medical said that because the emergency was medical in nature, no other information would be released.

This story is developing and will be updated.