A female student was found dead in Lewis Hall at the University of Kansas Sunday, Deputy Chief of Police James Druen confirmed to the Kansan. Foul play is not suspected in the student’s death, Druen said. The investigation is ongoing.
Police responded to a call at 5:42 p.m. listed as a medical emergency, the press release said.
“When officers arrived, they discovered a female student deceased in her room,” according to the press release.
Students troubled by this event can contact KU Counseling and Psychological Services at 785-864-2277 or use the My Student Support Program.