An individual was found dead in Lewis Hall at the University of Kansas Sunday evening, Deputy Chief of Police James Druen told the Kansan.
The initial call to police was made around 5:45 p.m., listed as an “unknown medical emergency,” according to Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner. Around 6 p.m., the scanner updated and confirmed there was a "code black" loss of life.
“The death was unattended and the patient was found beyond life saving measures,” according to the scanner.
This is a developing story and will be updated.