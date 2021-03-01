Resident assistants at the University of Kansas have faced new challenges this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. RAs now enforce stricter housing rules while still upholding the rules in residence halls from previous years.
Some students are taking on the position for the first time this year. Others like Aaron Gearhart, a senior computer science student from Naperville, Illinois, and an RA working in Self Hall, have been at the job since before the pandemic hit in March. As a senior, Gearhart is now in his third year working as an RA.
“In the beginning of the fall, I was really motivated to help my residents and my community, and I was anxious to take on the challenge because I knew it was going to be different,” Gearhart said.
RAs hold the role of enforcing KU Housing policies set for on-campus facilities and the residents that live in them, according to the Resident Assistant Job Duties and Agreement document. The pandemic has added more responsibilities to an RAs job description.
“I think they are always dedicated, but what has been different is the stress that comes with being in a pandemic and I think that is the same for all of us,” said Aramis Watson, KU Student Housing’s Associate Director for Residence Life. “Doing their job on top of some of these pieces is just something that is unique to that role.”
The pandemic forced the university to make changes to the KU Student Housing Handbook for the 2020-2021 academic year. This has changed daily interactions for both residents and RAs.
“It has been interesting seeing the residents interact with each other in different ways and kind of get around those challenges and I think it’s pretty admirable,” Gearhart said. “On the flip side, there are people that have really had a hard time with it.”
One of the biggest changes for the residents has been the guest policy. Only residents of other KU housing facilities are allowed in as guests, Watson said. Also, there are no longer extra desk assistants at the entrances to swipe cards, which in years past, has helped ensure that guest policies were being followed, Gearhart said.
“You really can’t tell everything that residents are doing because you’re just gonna be wasting your time almost, trying to keep track of all of that,” Gearhart said.
The RA training this year was different from years past, Gearhart said. Instead of housing staff and RAs meeting together in one building, they met in much smaller groups and talked over Zoom.
The Self Hall senior RA has gone out of his way to try and make guests feel at home, said Gearhart. He has put in requests for different changes as they are brought to his attention by students, while adding in suggestions of his own.
“I tried emailing [KU Dining] and asking ‘hey, is there a way we can start using real plates and utensils and stuff instead of all of this disposable stuff,’” Gearhart said. “I thought it would help our residents feel more at home.”
He also asked the Daisy Hill Commons to consider reopening the community kitchen to students, because this year it has not been available. They are still trying to figure out how to safely open the kitchen for residents to utilize, Gearhart said. Despite the pandemic, some of the job has stayed the same.
“We have not modified any of our crisis response,” Watson said. “If there are pieces where there needs to be a person on site, we still have a [undergraduate] staff on duty in all of our buildings. We still have senior staff on duty. We still have folks at our front desks. We still have all of those different organizational operations.”
Watson said that they had not yet gotten back the final count on applications to fill the RA positions for the year ahead.
“We continue to believe that this will be a popular job for folks next year and a good way to build connections,” Watson said. “We have had, I want to say, close to 87% returning staff so the new folks coming in have been small-ish numbers. We are coming close to that tipping point where we might be having a larger class coming in and we are excited.”
Gearhart said that he has benefitted from the RA job over the past three years.
“[It’s a] great opportunity for leadership,” Gearhart said. “[It is] a different kind of work than just a sit-down job, and I have just learned a lot of skills you wouldn’t learn anywhere else.”