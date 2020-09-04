Student organizations at the University of Kansas must adapt to social distancing guidelines for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The main regulations for student organizations include wearing masks and practicing social distancing, according to the Protect KU plan. Other guidelines provided by the Student Involvement & Leadership Center (SILC) are related to events, tabling and food.
In an email sent to student organizations on Aug. 11, Charlie Persinger, director of the Office of Event Management and Protocol, and John Stipetich, emergency management specialist for the Public Safety Office, said all events must be registered through a request form.
Events with more than 45 people will be evaluated; only events essential to KU’s academic and research mission will be approved. Events with less than 45 people are automatically approved.
As hosts, student organizations are responsible for taking all health measures and following protocols, according to the email from Persinger and Stipetich.
Tabling events is allowed and also needs to be registered through the request form.
KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said there is no limit on how often organizations can register events.
While these guidelines give organizations flexibility to conduct in person activities, SILC recommends “conducting meetings and events virtually whenever possible, regardless of meeting size,” according to its website.
To stay connected, Sarah Bowman, Assistant Director of Student Engagement & Development at the SILC, recommends using Microsoft Teams, which is a free platform KU rolled out in July. Other resources can be found at SILC's website.
“The SILC Office is continuing to provide guidance and individual support to student organizations as we do all year long,” Bowman said in an email.
Campus organizations are still adapting to these new guidelines and keeping students engaged with new ideas and activities.
Mark Harrington, vice president of the KU Running Club, said they have kept their running events as they happen outside and with social distancing. However, they aren’t able to travel, do indoor activities and don’t plan to do many social events outdoors either.
Another organization taking a hybrid approach is the KU Beekeeping Club. They plan to host virtual club meetings and have some in-person hive inspections.
“We are just trying to adapt to do things that we used to do but in a safer setting,” said Communications Director and KU senior Sarah Milgrim.
Milgrim said membership has not yet been affected, but they are working on keeping people engaged through social media and potential activities that will be reevaluated as the semester goes.
Details of the guidelines and protocols student organizations need to follow can be found at the SILC website.