A new petition calls for the University of Kansas to require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask. Currently, KU officials are recommending everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. However, masks are not required on campus.
The petition cites the public health of the Lawrence community as the primary need for the vaccination or mask mandate.
“In order to preserve the health of the Lawrence community, in addition to creating a safe and welcoming learning environment for students, KU must require students and faculty to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or wear a mask,” the petition says.
KU should require the COVID-19 vaccination for all students at KU, in the same way as the university requires a number of other vaccinations, said Sophie Kunin, the petition’s creator.
“You have requirements for mumps, rubella, and all these other vaccines before you go to KU,” Kunin said. “But nothing for COVID in the midst of a pandemic.”
Currently, state law prohibits the university from requiring students to be vaccinated.
Since KU can’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for students, Kunin wants the mask mandate reinstated for unvaccinated students.
“So many people that aren’t vaccinated are spreading the disease,” Kunin said. “The petition has always said be vaccinated or wear a mask. KU can do it, but they choose not to.”
In a video message to the campus community, Chancellor Douglas Girod doubled down on the university’s mask policy.
“We are strongly recommending masks indoors, particularly for those unvaccinated,” Girod said.
Girod also stressed the situation was fluid and could change in the lead up to the fall semester.
“Those guidances may change as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spiking, so stay tuned to that,” he said. “There could be more updates coming.”
Recently, KU Housing announced it would return to a move-in day schedule used before the pandemic. Students can submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus.
To date, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition.