Student senators at the University of Kansas will meet over Zoom and executive staff office hours will be limited as students head back to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Student Rights committee passed legislation Wednesday evening requiring executive staff members to comply with all Senate office social distancing policies.
Policies include adjusting schedules to limit how many people are in the office, allowing those who don’t feel comfortable to work entirely remotely and requiring all visitors to make appointments for in-person meetings.
Should the bill pass in full Senate Sept. 2, executive officers who do not comply could lose office privileges.
“It’s going to be totally different,” said Student Body Vice President Grant Daily. “It's wonderful when people meet with us, but they're going to have to be via Zoom for the time being.”
Senators will also attend weekly meetings on Zoom, with plans to potentially switch to a hybrid model throughout the semester. Daily said the Senate Finance Committee plans to meet in a hybrid model at the next committee meeting Sept. 9.
There are two hybrid models Senate is considering — one where leadership would be together in-person with other members on Zoom, and another where senators could attend digitally or in-person. Daily said the latter is unlikely for the time being. He also said committee leaders are free to conduct their meetings in whatever format they choose.
Senate met via Zoom for half of the spring semester after campus was closed due to the pandemic. Despite that, committees were still working out effective methods for procedures, like whether they should vote virtually through Zoom reactions and via the chat box on Wednesday evening.
Chief of Staff Addison Henson said each Senate committee had a high turnout for their first meetings of the school year Wednesday, despite being entirely online. Some committees had more than 20 attendees, with both senators and others interested in getting involved.
Henson said the executive staff worked over the summer to invite more people to attend Senate meetings, as well as opening applications for Senate’s internship program earlier than usual.
“It was awesome to see that turnout, and I think it's partially because of the ease of access, but I also think a lot of that can be attributed to the work that's been done this summer,” Henson said.
Zoom links for meetings can be found on Senate’s social media and website for anyone interested in attending. Full Senate will meet for the first time this school year Sept. 2.
“We have a positive outlook on how things can go this year, despite how everything is right now, in terms of what we can do and advocacy,” Henson said.