The full Student Senate assembly approved over $700,000 in block and line allocations in its March 29 meeting.
This year, the finance council received over 80 requests adding to over $200,000, but the committee was only able to allocate $80,000.
“We encourage any group that wants more funding to come through our different funding processes, whether that's Wednesday night funding, DEI funding, etc.,” Zakariya Ahmed, fund development director, said. “It's just simple as that; there wasn't enough funding to give out to all the organizations, to give everyone their 100% amount.”
Members from the Black Student Union questioned why the organization’s funding had been decreased. Last year, the BSU was allocated over $8,000; this year, it was only allocated $3,400.
Treasurer Turner Seals said that priority of the line block funding was given to those events that were to be held closest to the beginning of the fall semester.
“I'd also like to say that the amount of money that these student groups are allocated doesn't express how important that the groups are,” Seals said. “This was really just a battle for proximity.”
Freshman senator Blake Bailey said that he believes the BSU deserved better than the cuts.
“I think this is a big disservice to a community that relies on this funding and is so important to the backbone of our university,” Bailey said. “I think that it is disappointing that the voices of those BSU members and leaders that showed up to assembly tonight were not heard and that Treasurer Turner Seals allowed these cuts to happen under his watch.”
The line allocation bill passed 32-2 with four abstentions.
“I am proud to have voted no on this line allocation because I believe BSU deserves better,” Bailey said.
Next, Finance Chair Camden Baxter presented the block allocation bill. It passed 36-1 with one abstention.
Bills to fund KU Chamber and Vocal Music, Hack KU and DECA all passed. The senate spent $11,439.
Student Body President Sadie Williams presented a bill to amend the president’s Cabinet positions in the Student Senate constitution. This bill would clarify what the Student Executive staff looks like and what it does.
The bill passed 33-1 with one abstention.
The last bill of the night was a bill to improve funding accessibility. Senator Christopher Raithel presented the bill in hopes of improving student engagement.
“I feel that it's a good way to ensure that student groups can improve their engagement,” Raithel said.
The bill passed 32-1 with an amendment that says that funds may not be used for awards, trophies and presents.
The last full assembly meeting will be April 12.