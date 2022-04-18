This story has been updated to reflect when voting closes, and the full write-in name of 'New Page KU.'
Before this week's Student Senate election kicks off, University of Kansas students may wonder where candidates stand on certain issues. The Kansan created a survey for the Ad Astra and New Page KU campaigns to complete, highlighting these groups' stances.
The Ad Astra coalition was the first to campaign for student body president and vice president. Sadie Williams and Alessia Roark kicked off their campaign in mid-February.
Earlier this month, Faith Lopez and Abdullah Al-Awhad announced their campaign named New Page KU, which will be a write-in option only.
A voter’s guide for students to receive important information about the election was filled out by each campaign, and includes candidates' opinions on diversity and inclusion, student fees and leadership on campus, among other issues.
Voting will open at 6 a.m. tomorrow and close at 4 p.m. Friday. A link will be sent to students’ emails tomorrow morning.
Introduce yourself with your name, year and major at the University of Kansas, as well as your hometown.
Ad Astra:
Sadie Williams: Hello! My name is Sadie (She/Her) and I am a 3rd year student majoring in Economics and English. I’m from Augusta, Kansas, but I’ve worked hard to make a new home here in Lawrence over the past three years.
Alessia Roark: Hi, my name is Alessia (a-leh-si-a)! I use she/they pronouns and I am a 4th year student majoring in Political Science and Global International Studies (B.A.). I came to KU in 2018 from Andover, KS, and I have lived in Lawrence ever since. I love Lawrence and would consider it as my home for now.
New Page KU:
Faith Lopez:
Hometown: Leavenworth, KS
Major: Social Welfare, minor in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
Year: Sophomore
Abdullah Al-Awhad:
Hometown: Mosul, Iraq
Major: Journalism (News & Information) with a minor in Political Science
Year: Freshman
Fun fact: If Abdullah is elected, he will be the third international student to ever serve on the Student Senate executive staff. He will also be the first to serve as a student body vice president. There hasn’t been a student body president who is an international student either.
What are your top three campaign priorities?
Williams and Roark: If elected, Ad Astra would prioritize Student Employees, Student Community Centers, & Student Engagement. Prioritizing livable wages for student employees would be central to our advocacy and efforts in and outside of the Student Senate, should the Ad Astra coalition have the opportunity to serve in these roles. Furthermore, Student Community Centers such as the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity require additional support from Student Senate and other stakeholders to ensure that the services and support being offered is able to meet the levels being demanded. Finally, Student Engagement from Student Senate has seen startlingly low levels as a result of the pandemic. After launching a successful survey to the whole student body through Fee Review, a process both of us led, the need for intentional communication between Student Senators and their constituents has never been more clear.
Lopez and Al-Awhad:
Racial justice and Civil Rights & Title IX:
Sexual assault and violence is an issue and process that is important to the safety and security of all Jayhawks. Ensuring this process is efficient and comfortable is something we must ensure for all survivors.
Faith and Abdullah have both had their own experiences with the Civil Rights & Title IX Office, which encouraged them to advocate for change within that area at KU.
New Page KU will:
Require the Title IX office to provide information to students when there are changes to leadership, help to create a more welcoming and comfortable environment within the office for survivors/reporters, and integrate free campus mental health and SA resources during and following the Title IX process.
Transparency:
As it stands right now, the Student Senate lacks transparency. Barely any information is available on the Student Senate website.
The Student Senate has overused its Microsoft Teams platform, which is not a publicly accessible platform.
The Student Senate website has not updated its online records, meeting minutes, meeting recordings or list of student senators and executive members. This has limited the KU campus’s access to public records.
Student Senate elections were not properly publicized either. The Student Senate website does not contain an elections schedule, Elections Commission contact information or an updated elections FAQ.
With his student journalist experience, Abdullah plans to restore the Student Senate’s transparency by making all information easily accessible to the public.
“As a journalist, I see this as a disaster,” Abdullah said. “It’s shocking to see a major organization representing all KU students not sharing public records. It’s not only shadowy, but it’s also legally problematic.”
The Scholarship Halls and Marginalized Communities:
The scholarship halls include many low-income and international students. These halls host communities of students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford housing in college. New Page KU will especially work to keep housing and dining fees in the scholarship halls flat.
Additionally, the scholarship halls historically haven’t had representation in the Student Senate, with the two scholarship halls’ senator seats currently empty. Faith and Abdullah have both lived at the scholarship halls and have experienced the injustices that these communities face.
Even though the scholarship halls are a small community on this campus, the fight for this community is a part of a bigger plan to empower marginalized students and bring equity to the KU campus.
How do you define diversity?
Williams and Roark: Diversity in the context of our campus involves intentionally reforming KU to be a place where individuals from different social and ethnic backgrounds, with varying sexual and gender identities, a range of interests and passions, and unique lived experiences are uplifted and empowered to communicate their perspectives through the various intersectional lenses in which all students operate. The needs of marginalized identities must not only be acknowledged, but intentionally built into our university’s institutional makeup.
Lopez and Al-Awhad: Diversity is one the most important elements in every community, workplace or even administration. Diversity enriches our communities by creating a mix of ideas, cultures and backgrounds. Without diversity, our campus would be a monolith. Our administration will advocate for diversity, starting with promoting it within the Student Senate itself. Especially within the largest student organizations elected by 25,000 students on our campus, it is important to have students representing all our campus communities and identities. The Student Senate exists primarily to represent students, which is more important than any other purpose. Without diversity, the Student Senate will cease to provide proper representation at KU.
How will you promote diversity at KU?
Williams and Roark: In line with our platforms, Ad Astra will work to promote diversity on campus by creating additional funding for social justice initiatives, lowering barriers of entry to student organizations for financially encumbered students, increasing Senate financial support of community centers like the SGD and OMA, creating a pathway directly from students to the administration, work to establish a partnership with Watkins Health Services to cover out-of-pocket-costs for gender affirming care and/or hormone treatment, effectively illustrating the current shortfalls of current gender-inclusive housing offerings, and by making Student Senate an accessible avenue to address issues on our campus.
Lopez and Al-Awhad: We will expand and promote diversity by listening and promoting what is already existing on campus. KU, though a predominantly white institution, has various communities that are hosting events, training, and just holding space for various folks. By simply tapping into our student concerns and questions, there is an immense opportunity to ensure our campus and community are more accessible.
For example, looking at trans rights on campus, there are already many issues that make transition even more socially difficult. There is no funding for students who need testing or need help to medically transition. If elected, we would help allocate funds, either using the campus fee or the presidential endowment, to provide resources in coordination with the Sexuality and Gender center.
We as Jayhawks and individuals will no longer accept the unspoken rules of leaving our race, gender, sexuality, and ideologies at the door to appease institutions that continue to damage our communities.
How will you advocate for Jayhawks at the city, state and national level?
Williams and Roark: In terms of political advocacy, Ad Astra seeks to elevate the needs and interests promoted on the Ad Astra Platform and brought from the Student Body during its term.
We must work to maintain KU’s, and by extension Lawrence’s, independence in advocating for the needs of marginalized identities for as long as the State Legislature denies the value of social justice policies in Kansas.
We must work with the City of Lawrence to continue to strengthen the relationship between KU and the city that gracefully hosts its student body.
We must establish partnerships with the Department of Education and our KU and Kansas Representatives in Washington DC to continue advocacy year round.
We must advocate for higher education funding in all government spaces to support our fellow students and lower the financial barriers of attending a university in Kansas ahead of anticipated record low enrollment.
Finally, we must encourage the KU Student Body to engage in civic action such as protest or legislative testimony to make their voice heard on issues affecting us as Jayhawks.
Lopez and Al-Awhad: Being civically engaged for us is a matter of whether or not we have basic rights. By helping raise awareness on issues on all levels of governance we will promote advocacy. More importantly promoting staying civically engaged. If we want our voices to be heard this is one of the best ways. We will hold or do a breakdown on social media briefings on harmful bills that challenge rights of students/marginalized groups on our campus. Issues are happening in our backyard, we must come together and combat these issues.
Do you plan to raise or lower student fees? What are your priorities for allocation of Student Senate funds?
Williams and Roark: Each year, the Student Senate Fee Review Committee puts in weeks of work to assess the value and utilization of all Required Campus Fee (RCF) Entities. This is coupled with a new initiative begun by Sadie Williams, the current Finance Council Chair, in which the Student Senate releases a survey out to the Student Body that seeks to analyze the student support for each fee and their view on whether the fee should be raised, lowered, or maintained. With this in mind, Ad Astra believes that data gathered from student constituents is a critical aspect of the Student Senate’s decision making process and would advocate for the voice of the students and values of the Student Senate to be followed.
In terms of top priorities for the allocation of money in the Student Senate, we look towards our platforms, our top three priorities of Student Employees, Student Community Centers, & Student Engagement, and the feedback of over 900 students in the previous survey for guidance.
Lopez and Al-Awhad: Money allocation in the Student Senate has undergone many failures. The fee package failed in the Student Assembly once and was sent back to the Finance Council on March 2. It almost failed again on April 13, which jeopardized the $24 million that we pay in campus fees. This is all because the Student Senate did not listen to students’ demands early on.
Our administration will not tolerate such failures. We will listen to students’ needs so we can prevent the political in-fighting before administrators can benefit from it.
New Page KU will reduce the current campus mandatory fee. Students already pay outrageous amounts of money for tuition. The Student Senate should not take part in burdening students with loans.
The Student Senate currently allocates $24 million a year. As it stands right now, fee allocations lack accountability. New Page KU will hold money recipients accountable. Currently, much of the money that we pay goes to administrators’ pockets. That should never be the case. New Page KU will ensure that money paid by students to the Student Senate will go back to students.
New Page KU will also advocate for a lower tuition and lower housing and dining fees at KU. We will hold our administration's extravagant spending accountable. We will advocate for lower tuition and fees through the Kansas Board of Regents.
What is your background in student government or leadership, and how will this help you, if elected?
Williams: I have been involved in the Student Senate since my first week at KU, in August of 2019. Since that first meeting, I have served as the Associate Senator for the Student Rights Committee, on the Executive Staff as the Associate Treasurer, and finally as the Finance Committee Chair. In each of these roles in the Student Senate, I have deepened my understanding of not only the student organization itself, but the University as a whole and how to navigate its many channels to effect the change that students envision. In the Student Senate, I worked to develop the DEI Fund through creating a Line-Item Funding avenue that gives multicultural-based student organizations and events the opportunity to obtain funding that is accessible for a full academic year, as opposed to semester-by-semester. Furthermore, I worked this year to overhaul the Campus Fee Review Hearings to decrease the physical and mental strain of holding three 12-hour days back to back and transitioning into a week-long model with hour caps, free food provided, brain breaks, and strict ground rules for debate. I have also served as the President of the Panhellenic Association, the Director of Development for the Center for Community Outreach, and as the President of the Chi Omega sorority.
Roark: I began to get involved in student leadership through KU Student Housing. I worked as a Desk Assistant for two years when I first arrived at KU and eventually became a Resident Assistant for Downs Hall. I spent six semesters as a Resident Assistant and during that time I also founded and became President of a QT Student Organization known as the Sunflower Pride Coalition. As a Student Org. President, I began to get involved with the Student Senate when I sought funding for a trip to MBLGTACC (Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Asexual College Conference) and this gave me some experience with the organization. Later on, I was invited to join a Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Committee Meeting by Humberto Gomez Salinas, Chair of the Committee at the time and now the Student Senate Chief of Staff. During that time, I ran and won the Associate Senator Seat for that committee and began to further my involvement. I ran as a CLAS Junior/Senior Senator during my 3rd Year and authored a few pieces of legislation brought through the Student Senate. In Spring 2021, Niya Denise McAdoo asked me if I would consider running as a Vice President on her presidential ticket and I accepted. We started the ActUpKU campaign and eventually won the 2021 General Election. I remained an RA for the summer as Niya & I began our administration, but then left KU Student Housing to focus fully on my role in the Student Senate. Since then, I have served as the Student Body Vice President and loved it.
I am incredibly excited to reprise my role in this next administration and believe that my experience in the role will provide a great opportunity for the Student Senate to have continuity of leadership in a time when it desperately needs to restore its role in Campus life. As Student Body Vice President, I have:
Maintained a safe and fair space for debate as President of the Students Assembly, restructured the Student Senate through a Constitutional Rewrite Project in tandem with Humberto Gomez Salinas, Chief of Staff, and Wesley Cudney, Chair of the Student Rights & Affairs Council,
Began a reorientation of the Student Senate Executive Staff to fit current student priorities, along with Hammad Hussain, Student Senate Treasurer, and Niya Denise McAdoo, Student Body President, and
Advocated for KU Students in Washington DC as part of the Student Senate delegation and met with federal government leaders, as well as student government leaders.
I would become the first Student Body Vice President in Student Senate history to serve two terms in office and, if elected, I will continue to work to make the Student Senate more transparent, accessible, and democratic.
Lopez: Faith is currently the Student Senate Government Relations Director. Prior to that role, she held a seat as the chair of University Affairs. She has also been involved in Senate ever since she came to KU. Faith has served as a member of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee and as a social welfare senator, drafting various resolutions.
Faith knows that although her student government is vast, it is vital to have more experience.
"You are unable to leave your identities and experiences based on those outside every space you enter. Being able to work with an array of folks has brought perspectives that help shape one of more intersectional thinking. Both life and governmental experience will help students pursue their passions into fighting for justice and change - something that I pride myself on," Faith said.
Al-Awhad: Abdullah reported on the Student Senate for the University Daily Kansan this year. He reported on the executive and legislative branches of the Student Senate, as well as Senate councils.
Abdullah was elected as the All Scholarship Hall Representative for K.K. Amini Scholarship Hall. For much of fall 2021, he served as the only representative of K.K. Amini in the absence of the organization’s president.
Abdullah’s political experience extends beyond his involvement with the student government at KU. In Iraq, he served as an interpreter for Bytna Institution for Art, Culture and Heritage, an NGO representing his hometown, Mosul, on an international level. Abdullah directly assisted in communications and visits from the British Embassy, the Turkish Consulate in Mosul, the Turkish Embassy and the UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organization). The organization has since grown and has been visited by many foreign officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
Why should students vote in this year’s elections?
Williams and Roark: The most important factors in determining the success of a Student Senate Administration is the involvement of its members and the engagement of its constituents. This helps to guide the work and advocacy done in the Student Senate space. When large numbers of students vote, it increases the mandate of the Student Senate to work on behalf of the KU Student Body and the ability for the Student Senate to coordinate with students on the issues they want addressed. The people who are elected to these positions will be representing KU students for the next academic year. They will be talking to administration, meeting with legislators, and traveling to other universities all while embodying what it means to be a Jayhawk right now. Electing people who you not only trust as individuals, but who you have faith in as leaders is of the utmost importance.
Lopez and Al-Awhad: Elections serve to safeguard democracy. Once we stop voting, we start losing much of this democracy. Not everybody in this world has the privilege to vote, yet we see many of us here throw this privilege away. Faith and Abdullah will work diligently to promote democracy on the KU campus.