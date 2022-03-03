Editor's note: the resolution linked in the article is the most up-to-date version provided on the Student Senate website as of 4:38 p.m.
A Student Senate resolution to remove all senate funding from the University Daily Kansan, or half of the student newspaper’s budget, passed a senate subcommittee Wednesday night.
The action from the Student Senate’s Student Rights and Affairs Council comes after Abdullah Al-Awhad, currently a senior reporter for the Kansan, brought forward accusations of perceived misconduct by the general manager of the Kansan, Rob Karwath, for suppressing his rights as a student and misleading him.
Two weeks ago, Al-Awhad had a complaint filed against him with the Office of Student Affairs by a member of the Student Housing administration while reporting on a story. A hearing was held in which Karwath was named an adviser for Al-Awhad. Those facts are not in dispute by either side. However, each side characterizes the interactions between Al-Awhad and Karwath concerning this case differently. As of publication, the hearing has not been resolved.
In a speech to the committee, Al-Awhad said he believed that the Kansan should be defunded because of these allegations.
“I unequivocally endorse this resolution, just to be clear. I testify to the truthfulness of what was read in that resolution, and I support its purpose,” Al-Awhad said. “I came to this venue tonight because I cannot put up with what my organization has been doing recently.”
Answering questions in front of the Finance Committee, Karwath said that the notion that he had either harassed or in some way hindered Al-Awhad’s case was false.
“I can say this, that the Kansan has supported Abdullah. We have tried our best, the entire journalism school, in fact,” Karwath said. “Other faculty members, [Kansan editors] Paul and Caroline, the news editor Abby Shepherd, we care about Abdullah, we’ve tried to help him. No one’s withheld anything.”
Al-Awhad, however, disputes that. In his speech before the Student Rights and Affairs Council, he said that Karwath’s work was detrimental to his case.
“Mr. Karwath did a number of things to restrict my rights as a student and as a reporter for this newspaper,” Al-Awhad said. “Instead of working to protect his reporter, he worked [with] his full power against my case.”
Karwath offered an apology to Al-Awhad during the questioning period of his speech, but Al-Awhad declined to accept it.
The resolution will now head to the Student Executive Committee for further determination.
Disclaimer: Rob Karwath, the General Manager; Paul Samberg, the Editor-in-Chief; Caroline McCone, the Managing Editor and Abdullah Al-Awhad, a senior reporter, all testified at the hearing and therefore did not help write or edit this story. As she was Al-Awhad’s direct supervisor, Abby Shepherd, the News Editor, recused herself from editing this article.
Matthew Petillo, a Senior Reporter; Tristan Allen, the Copy Chief and two faculty members of the KU School of Journalism and Mass Communications separated from the story were the only people involved in writing and editing the article. Everyone but the two faculty members previously mentioned is a current member of the Kansan staff.