University of Kansas Student Housing sent its rate increase proposal to the Kansas Board of Regents without any records that show approval or disapproval from any student housing organizations, according to resolution 2022-305 of the Student Senate. Senate passed the resolution on Nov. 10.

Under a previous Student Senate administration, the All Scholarship Hall Council, the Association of University Residence Halls and the Apartment Living Association were delegated the responsibility to approve, deny or negotiate rate increase proposals by KU Student Housing, according to the resolution.

“Student Housing has zero oversight from any actual student organization,” said Wesley Cudney, the author of the resolution, during the Senate's full council meeting on Nov. 10. “Student Housing is still sending the rates proposals to the Board of Regents, but now just without really student review.”

In its recent rate increase proposal to the Kansas Board of Regents, KU Student Housing said that “the proposals were reviewed with student leaders during meetings in October,” according to the proposal. However, KU Student Housing does not indicate whether student housing organizations voted to approve the proposal.

“[KU Student] Housing is not following the processes that they're supposed to,” Student Body President Niya McAdoo said. “There's no meeting minutes. There's nothing as far as like how that went. That is supposed to go to the Student Housing Advisory Board, which hasn't met one time this year.”

The Student Housing Advisory Board recommends policy and contract changes for university-owned student housing, according to the KU Student Housing Handbook. The board comprises a variety of student leaders as well as staff and faculty members.

“The Student Housing Advisory Board (SHAB) has no publicized meetings, meeting times, or meeting minutes and claims to have representation from University Affairs yet has no representatives,” the resolution said.

In the 2018-2019 rate proposal, Housing indicated which organizations reviewed the housing and dining rates. This year, KU Student Housing did not name ASHC, AURH or SHAB in its proposal to the Board of Regents.

“There was never an official vote or voting records as far as we know of who from what entity said, ‘yes, we approve this housing fee,’” McAdoo said.

KU Student Housing Director Sarah Waters met with ASHC on Oct. 18 to present the rate increase plan, ASHC President Carson Sevart said. There was not an official voting process.

Waters and Ben Grapperhaus, the scholarship halls’ complex director, also met privately with Sevart before Oct. 18, Sevart said. Sevart declined to comment on whether or not he has any records of those meetings.

Waters did not keep any records from those meetings, she said in an interview.

Around a week before the ASHC meeting, Waters met privately with the Watkins Scholarship Hall and the Miller Scholarship Hall presidents and treasurers to approve the new rates proposal, said Mary Hrenchir, Watkins’ President and a member of ASHC full council.

“She [Waters] wanted people to vote immediately after that private meeting,” Hrenchir said. “Me, my treasurer and the residents of Miller were like, ‘can we have some time to talk about this with our residents and see how they think?’ which I think was only just.”

Housing did not keep any records from this meeting either, Waters said. Housing has previously been sued by the Watkins and Millers alumni networks, and Waters wanted to make sure that students approve of the rate proposal, she said. Waters only met with student leaders from these two halls.

“I shared documents with the students that attended that meeting regarding the financials as well as the rate proposal,” she said.

ASHC Meeting on Nov. 29

Waters was invited to an ASHC meeting on Nov. 29 to discuss the rate proposals to the Board of Regents.

Waters could not meet with AURH President Ethan Christ before the proposal was sent to the Board of Regents due to “extenuating circumstances” that he was facing, she said during the meeting.

KU Student Housing did not meet with AURH, APLA or the Student Housing Advisory Board, Waters said. KU Student Housing relied on an email sent by Sevart on Oct. 28 indicating that the ASHC approves the rates.

There was no official vote at the time, and KU Student Housing indicated “the proposals were reviewed with student leaders in October” in its proposal to the Board of Regents based on Sevart’s email.

The ASHC voted to “conditionally approve the rates” in the Nov. 29 meeting. Waters said that even if ASHC were to vote against the proposal, Housing will not notify the Board of Regents.

"Sarah Waters operated with Carson Sevart’s consent while Carson walked it back and realized, ‘Oh, I made a mistake. We should have voted,’” said Payton Bilgere, an ASHC full council member.

Sevart casted the vote because ASHC was asked to present voting records, Cudney said in an interview.

“Niya [McAdoo] probably asked for the receipts [voting records],” Cudney said. “Now, he [Sevart] is going in. He's creating receipts.”

Hrenchir asked Waters to present documents that bind KU Student Housing to fix the issues with the scholarship halls. Waters said it is not possible to provide such documents at this time.

“It's very strange that she [Waters] flat out refused to have written documentation of any promises Housing would make to us,” she said.

Scholarship halls’ student leadership changes every year, Hrenchir said to Waters. With the ASHC not being able to gain a binding document from Student Housing that states their willingness to provide maintenance for the scholarship halls, there is no guarantee that would happen, and the next student leadership will face the same problems.

Stephenson Scholarship Hall President Joshua Portratz asked Waters if KU Student Housing is going to fix mold problems in Stephenson.

“I think it's interesting that she could confidently tell a resident that there isn't mold in his hall without even stepping in to check,” Hrenchir said. “It feels like she wants to give the appearance that she's listening to us, but can't actually answer any of the real questions residents of the scholarship halls have.”

Where the money goes

KU Student Housing is planning to use the money from the increased rates to address its deficit, according to the resolution passed by Student Senate.

“Students should not be making up for the fiscal irresponsibility of housing in the university,” McAdoo said. “That should not fall on students.”

Moreover, KU Student Housing has yet to provide any documents that outline how the money will be spent.

“There's really been no outline or plan as to what students are going to be getting back because they're paying more money,” McAdoo said.

The resolution’s statement about the deficit is inaccurate, Waters said.

“What we're doing right now is we're information-gathering for these major projects,” she said.

Waters declined to provide documents outlining how the money will be spent at an ASHC meeting on Nov. 28.

KU Student Housing is running a study to investigate leaking problems in the scholarship halls, Waters said. Housing’s yet to estimate the cost to fix these issues, so it cannot provide such an outline.

“What we're doing right now is we're information-gathering for these major projects,” she said.

Proposed changes in the process

Student Senate resolution said that “all future housing rates proposals must go through the standard legislative cycle in Student Senate.”

“I think that it's important to make sure that, like Wesley said, there are checks being done all around and that housing is not taking advantage of the fact that there aren't student representatives within AURH, and the Apartment Living constituencies at this moment,” McAdoo said during the Senate meeting on Nov. 10.

Sevart is going to require more meetings with SHAB before the ASHC approves any rate proposals, he said.

“ASHC and AURH are going to both amend our constitution to kind of put a little bit more hurdles that housing needs to jump over before both of our organizations will officially approve those rates,” Sevart said.

KU Student Housing looks forward to assisting students in understanding housing’s finances, Waters said in an interview.

“We've worked to be as transparent as possible,” she said. “Statements made by somebody publicly that maybe hasn't lived in housing for years and hasn't had a direct meeting about anything related to this topic, with somebody who actually has direct and accurate information, don't begin to inform or misinform the student body.”