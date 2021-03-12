The KU Student Senate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee voted to send a letter calling for the resignation of Student Body Vice President Grant Daily in a meeting Thursday night. The letter alleged Daily “has made openly racist comments, as well as undermined and overburdened women of color - specifically Black women.”
The letter cited multiple instances of inappropriate behavior by Daily towards people of color and women, including comments Daily made during last year’s vice presidential debate where he referred to working under the administration of Tiara Floyd, KU’s first Black student body president, as “modern day slavery.”
“This is a clear and inexcusable act of blatant racism that minimizes the traumas of slavery and followed months of gaslighting and undermining Floyd in her time as Student Body President,” the letter said.
After the initial incident in April, Daily issued an apology on Facebook for his comments.
“While trying to find my words, I made a mistake and a gaffe,” Daily wrote. “Words are important and mine hurt people.”
It also mentions Daily’s handling of the Sexual Assault Ad Hoc Committee as a reason to call for his resignation.
“[Daily’s] carelessness with the Sexual Assault Ad Hoc Committee also led to an unsafe space for women,” the letter said. “When he was criticized for this, he blamed the women, but not himself, for the divisions that were caused.”
As the Kansan previously reported, the Ad Hoc Committee dissolved after its second meeting when concerns arose over how to comply with Kansas’ open meetings law and protect survivors’ personal stories.
Lastly, the DEI Committee cited Daily’s “disparaging comments made towards Chair of DEI Ximena Ibarra Quintana by insinuating they are “divisive.””
“This microaggression directly alludes to tropes about women of color who do not willfully submit to white male supremacy,” the letter said.
Members of the DEI Committee voted Thursday night to send the letter on behalf of the committee instead of just having certain members sign on individually.
“[Student] Senate has a long history of being a toxic environment,” Ibarra Quintana said. “It should stop here and now.”
Azja Butler, president of Jayhawker Liberation Front at KU, voiced support for the letter.
“If it’s unsafe for one person who’s in Senate that represents the student body, it should be a priority for every single [member of the DEI committee],” Butler said.
Ibarra Quintana said they would consider resigning from their position as chair of the DEI committee if Daily decides not to resign.
“I will consider resigning from this position if this resignation does not happen,” Ibarra Quintana said. “It makes going into spaces and trying to advocate for social justice really hard when I’m enduring microaggressions.”
Niya McAdoo, president of the Black Student Coalition at KU, also supported the letter.
“If you’re not Black, it is not your place or your job to sit here and forgive [Daily] for what he did,” McAdoo said. “Women of Color are sitting here and saying that [Daily] has a history and pattern of demonizing and targeting women of color.”
The Kansan reached out to Daily to respond to the letter. In response, Daily apologized again for his words and actions.
“I’ve apologized publicly and privately for the mistakes I have made, and I’m continually sorry for anything that I’ve done,” Daily said. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone.”