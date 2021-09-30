Jen Brockman, the director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC) spoke to student senators about sexual assault prevention resources and Student Body President Niya McAdoo condemned the theft of an Indigenous artwork display at Wednesday’s full senate meeting.
Ultimately, the Student Senate was unable to conduct any business or pass legislation because a majority of senators were absent.
Brockman spoke about the organization, bystander intervention and prevention of sexual assault.
Brockman shared some of the organization’s programs like Jayhawks Give a Flock, Sexual Assault Awareness Month and leadership studies 301-303, a gender based violence prevention course.
“Our goal in what research tells us is we need multi-dose interventions,” Brockman said. “An average KU student in the time that they’re here would receive 4 hours of training on sexual violence prevention work.”
Brockman said changes around campus can only happen if students hold others accountable.
“The reality is, the changes only happen when the students demand that they happen,” Brockman said. “Your voices are way more powerful than our voices.”
Student Body President Niya McAdoo met with Chancellor Doug Girod and requested their office work with other entities on campus to adopt a zero tolerance policy for sexual assault on campus and maintain compliance with Title IX.
Girod also apologized privately to McAdoo about the hateful attacks following their retweet, they said. Neither Girod nor Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer have spoken out publicly against the hateful attacks.
“The fact that [Girod] didn't condemn the racism against me and other Black students, faculty and staff as a Black community was disrespectful and unacceptable,” McAdoo said. “This was perpetuating the racism being committed by others on and off this campus.”
McAdoo spoke to Bichelmeyer about the recent theft of an Indigenous artwork display at the Spencer Museum of Art. The provost and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging office are working with the First Nations Student Association to figure out how to support Native students, faculty and staff in the future, McAdoo said.
“[The acts of vandalism and theft] are not only disrespectful, egregious [and] disgusting but [they are] not surprising because of the continued colonialism we are seeing on this campus and in this country,” McAdoo said.
The Office of Public Safety is currently investigating the crime. McAdoo mentioned that KU PSO has everyone’s photos in their database and could use that to identify the suspects.
“I think more work could be done,” McAdoo said. “We need to do everything in our power to continue putting pressure on those offices and to bring justice to the Native students, faculty and staff on this campus.”
Another full senate meeting was scheduled for Sunday Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. to vote on the remaining legislation. Remaining legislation includes a resolution regarding the alleged sexual assault at Phi Kappa Psi and a bill which makes funding more accessible for campus organizations.