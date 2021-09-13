The University of Kansas Student Senate, a student organization that represents KU students in the local Lawrence community on a state and national level, collects mandatory campus fees from most students each year. The KU Senate then allocates its budget accordingly to provide a variety of services to KU students.
Some of these services include mental health counseling, various other healthcare services and transportation.
Lawrence campus fees are $491.95 per semester and students taking less than 6 hours pay a pro-rated rate of $81.99 per credit hour, according to KU Financial Aid & Scholarships.
“Any student who is taking six hours or more pays the full amount of that campus fee,” Syed Hammad Hussain, Student Senate Treasurer, said. “All students who pay that fee can access these services.”
Watkins Health Services serves as the primary healthcare provider at KU. The center receives the most funding from the student senate.
“The most important services are probably the most expensive ones, right?” Hussain said. “The student health fee, which is $171.45, covers free consultations with a doctor at the Watkins Health System.”
In addition to health services, the Student Senate funds public transportation, not just on campus, but throughout Lawrence. Part of the funding goes to Safe Ride, a service that provides secure transportation for students between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. throughout the week.
“Providing free transportation is something that students felt like a need on campus,” Hussain said.
Another service that the Senate funds is KU’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), which is a mental health service provided for KU students. It helps students with issues related to adjusting to college as well as other psychological, interpersonal and family problems, according to Laurie Wesely, the associate director of CAPS.
“All currently enrolled KU students are eligible for our services,” Wesely said. “We are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the university is open. Students may call or come in.”
The Senate also strives to provide adequate nutrition to KU students through funding a service called Food for Jayhawks, which empowers students by giving them access to healthy food and resources, according to the Food for Jayhawks website. Students can access this service on level four of the KU Union.
The campus fee that the student senate charges is not only there to provide services; the $24 million budget gives students power as well as influence.
“Being part of the Student Senate and being able to control such a big budget gives more voice to the students to be able to make change across campus,” Hussain said.