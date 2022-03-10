The Student Senate’s full assembly met on Wednesday to vote on the campus fee package, which funds various student activities and programs.
The fee package for the past year per student was set at $491.95, which was split up among various campus entities, such as KJHK, Watkins Health Center and the Office of Multicultural Affairs. For Fiscal Year 2023, the per-student fee will be $489.05, a decrease of $2.90. Collectively, the total for all fees being collected is roughly $20 million.
According to a survey that the Senate conducted, the biggest concern that students had was increasing student wages. 63.16% of students surveyed selected increasing student wages as the biggest concern for them personally.
Each group’s funding had to be considered separately. All funding bills passed relatively unchanged, but the senate lost quorum when voting on the University Daily Kansan’s funding, ending the meeting and leaving several groups unfunded as of Wednesday.
The Kansan’s funding was the last funding bill scheduled to be discussed, set for Fiscal Year 2023 at $1.80 per student, but it was moved up to make sure that it could be considered before the Senate’s midnight deadline for the meeting to conclude.
Several amendments were offered to the Kansan’s fee, including cutting it almost in half to force the Kansan to work with the Senate on personnel issues and adding 20 cents for the sole purpose of paying student reporters.
Abdullah Al-Awhad, a former reporter for the Kansan, said in a speech that he never wanted to hurt the Kansan when he went to the Senate with allegations against general manager Rob Karwath, but just bring reform. He also said that student reporters deserved to be paid.
“Student reporters don’t get paid, and deserve at least a little bit of compensation,” Al-Awhad said.
Wesley Cudney, a student senator and the chair of the Student Rights and Affairs Council, said in an interview when he brought the motion forward to pay Kansan reporters, “quorum busting” ensued.
“What happened was a thing called ‘quorum busting,’ which is basically when somebody has an issue with the legislation, and they know that they're in the minority, they can withhold their vote, or just go home, instead of letting something that everyone else wants to do pass,” Cudney said. If a quorum is not met on any vote, the session of the senate immediately adjourns.
According to Cudney, the entirety of the funding package has to be sent back to the Finance Committee, the originating committee for this bill, for reconsideration because of a constitutional amendment that was passed in the Senate last night.
The Senate, before considering the package, confirmed Riley Stowers to be the new Public Relations Director, filling a cabinet position. Riley, in her confirmation speech, thanked the senate for confirming her and said that she looked forward to working with senators.