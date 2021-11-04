Members of the Latin American Graduate Organization (LAGO) presented to the Student Senate on Oct. 27 to express their concern about the lack of institutional support of the Area Studies Center.

Silvia Sanchez, the Vice President of LAGO and a Ph.D. candidate in cultural anthropology; Taylor Tappan, a LAGO member and a Ph.D. candidate for the department of geology and atmospheric science; and Daniel Bagheri, the LAGO treasurer and a Ph.D. candidate in Anthropology presented to the Senate.

KU’s Area Studies Center is a part of the university’s Global Awareness Program (GAP). It includes areas of study like the Center for East Asian Studies and the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS).

“On Oct. 6 we learned that there was an initiative to move the master’s program in Latin American Studies and the BA to Global and International Studies,” Sanchez said. “We’re wondering what will happen to the Center for Latin American Studies if it runs out of programs.”

The director for CLACS, Marta Caminero-Santangelo, resigned Oct. 12. Caminero-Santangelo cited financial constraints and lack of institutional support.

CLACS is an interdisciplinary place for conducting research. If the center runs out of institutional support, CLACS would run out of those research spaces.

“The center offers a lot more than programs. Enrollment numbers cannot be one indicator by which their success is measured,” Sanchez said. “These spaces have been important for faculty and students of color.”

CLACS has been funded by the U.S. Department of Education to be a designated Title VI National Resource Center in Latin American and Caribbean Studies and to provide Foreign Language and Area Studies fellowships to students. If the university continues budget cuts, CLACS will most likely lose their Title VI funding, Bagheri said.

While it is unclear what would happen to those with grants and scholarships currently if CLACS were to lose institutional support, they would no longer be able to compete for those awards, Sanchez said.

“Most of us have benefitted extensively from those grants,” Sanchez said. “Incoming students might not have those opportunities in the future.”

Other Area Studies prone to discontinuation include German Studies and Slavic Eurasian and the Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies. CLACS, however, is the only Area Study to have their director resign in light of the lack of funding and institutional support.

“The institution and the Board of Regents think that the only thing valuable about education is the money that it produces,” Graduate Student Senate Vice President Hollie Hall said. “Versus the actual research that comes out of [the courses]. They’re saying education should be monetary based and not value the education itself.”

LAGO is working on a resolution that highlights what is happening with the Area Studies Center. LAGO has been working to author it and Sanchez encourages other student organizations to sign onto it as well.