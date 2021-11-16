In response to proposed financial and administrative changes, Student Senate passed a resolution in support of the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS) last Wednesday at a full Senate meeting.
Taylor Tappan, PhD candidate in geography and atmospheric science and a member of the Latin American Graduate Organization (LAGO), shared a statement of support for CLACS; stating that students have grown concerned about the program due to the lack of institutional support at KU.
“Our concern is founded upon the crippling financial constraints faced by CLACS and the proposed discontinuance or merger of its graduate or undergraduate degree programs in the Center for Global and International Studies,” Tappan said. “We respectfully oppose any fiscal reduction, discontinuance or merger with other academic units give CLACS’ importance to students and faculty.”
CLACS offer critical funding to faculty to conduct field research and build professional networks in Latin America, Tappan said.
“A lot of us from Latin America don’t have access to the information KU offers in our home countries,” Student Senate Chief of Staff Humberto Gomez Salinas said. “Through CLACS classes, I’ve learned about my identity, the identity of my country and community.”
Salinas, an international student from Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, said CLACS and the other programs that are scheduled to be discontinued serve as resources that make others more aware of current events and issues in other countries.
“Since its founding in 1961, CLACS have fostered a space for students and faculty to set up long-term research collaborations with partner universities, Indigenous organizations, NGOs [and] state agencies in the region,” Tappan said. “Without that institutional support at KU it makes it difficult for graduate students and undergrads to spend time doing research in Latin America.”
The proposal to cut funding and discontinue these programs is based on how many students are enrolled in the degree program. The current proposal also states that CLACS would be merged with Global and International Studies (GIST).