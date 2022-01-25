The University of Kansas Student Senate has several plans for spring 2022, including asking the Kansas Board of Regents to increase its mandatory campus fee for the next academic year.
Lawrence campus fees are $491.95 per semester and students taking less than 6 hours pay a prorated rate of $81.99 per credit hour, according to KU Financial Aid & Scholarships. The fee is allocated annually to provide services for students, including free doctor visits at Watkins Health Services, KU Legal Services and bus transportation.
Recently, Student Senate has been struggling to maintain its funding of these services and has been attempting to increase that fee, but the Board of Regents has yet to approve the Senate's request, Student Body President Niya McAdoo said.
“If the fee does have to stay flat, I think that there's going to be some services on campus that are not going to continue to be as supportive,” McAdoo said.
The Board of Regents questioned the Senate’s proposal to increase the fee, McAdoo said, however McAdoo added that the Board of Regents should place more trust in the student group.
“It’s not us just wanting to raise money,” McAdoo said. “We’re students ourselves. No student is going to advocate for an increase of money.”
Student Senate is launching a survey for university students about its mandatory campus fee, McAdoo said.
”We're hoping that with that feedback and seeing where students are, we're able to do, again, more advocacy on the KBOR level,” McAdoo said.
Student Senate is anticipating several hearings in the fee committee in the next few months. The fee committee will decide how the mandatory campus fee is allocated.
Reaffirming student input in student housing organizations
McAdoo will meet regularly with student leadership from the All Scholarship Hall Council and the All University Residence Halls, two student organizations representing students in scholarship halls and residence halls, respectively.
The increased coordination between Student Senate and student housing organizations was in response to the lack of student input in KU Housing’s recent rate increase proposal to KBOR.
McAdoo said she wants to advocate more for students living in student housing.
“We really need to speak with those constituents to identify where things may be lacking,” McAdoo said.